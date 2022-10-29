Jordan Pickford was in inspired form as Everton secured a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic pleads his innocence after clashing with Idrissa Gueye. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford pulled off a string of fine saves as Everton secured a fourth clean sheet of the season to claim a goalless draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had the best of Fulham’s chances, but England No.1 Pickford pulled off a pair of saves to deny the Serbia striker, who was unable to add to his nine-goal Premier League haul for the season.

However, Mitrovic was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after he studded Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye above the ankle in a first-half challenge.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard believes it was a clear sending off, which could have changed the result of the game.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a red card for Aleksandar Mitrovic, a strong challenge above the ankle. It’s a challenge you see red cards given for. We should get that decision. I love Mitrovic, I’m not saying there was intent but it’s frustrating. That would change the game. If the referee does his job with consistency it’s a red card. It could have injured Idrissa Gana Gueye.”

The Blues boss said his side were a bit below par at Craven Cottage but was happy with the progress shown by his side.

“It was OK from us, just OK,” Lampard said. “We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium.

“Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping working and improving. The good news is that last year we would have lost that game - by a couple of goals. Now we have the resilience to block things and get in front of things.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin did have the ball in the net for Everton but had his effort ruled out for a clear offside, while Fulham were denied a penalty when Willian appeared to be tripped by Gueye in the area.