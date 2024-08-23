AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham vs Everton team news: Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media.

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Tottenham will be without striker Dominic Solanke for the visit of Everton.

Spurs drew their opening game with Leicester City at the King Power stadium, despite dominating the majority of the play. There were some fitness concerns as Rodrigo Bentancur was stretchered off and goalscorer Pedro Porro also suffered a late knock. There were also some rumblings on social media of a potential injury to Dominic Solanke.

Speaking ahead of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, Postecoglou gave an update on his side, starting with £65m summer signing Solanke. “Dom picked up a knock in the last game. He got through the game but it flared up the day after and he'll miss the game tomorrow. It's an ankle injury, he copped it really early on, someone went across his ankle. It just depends on his recovery [when he returns], obviously we've got the international break. but it's not serious."

In other news, he confirmed that Richarlison is fit to start if required, Porro is fine to play and Bentancur will miss out through concussion protocol but would have anyway after such a head injury. "He bounced back well but we'll take our time with Rodrigo."

Furthermore, Yves Bissouma, who missed out last week after being dropped for disciplinary reasons, could return to action but Postecoglou hinted he may have to prove himself given their options in midfield. “Biss is available but we've got some options there. The whole idea of trying to bulk up the squad is for these situations. He's available for selection. The bridge building continues.”

He also has new signing Wilson Odobert available after he completed his move from Burnley. Having received his work permit on Tuesday, he will now be in contention to face Everton. Despite injury concerns, it will be still a strong side that awaits Everton as the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Archie Gray, Richarlison and Timo Werner were all on the bench on Monday night.

Everton have a difficult test ahead for multiple reasons; they were well beaten in their opening Premier League game against Brighton and they are without several key figures. Sean Dyche confirmed yesterday that they will be without Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti. He also confirmed that James Tarkowski is also a potential absentee after suffering a ‘maybe situation’ in training this week.

Tarkowski has played every single game across the past two campaigns and he would be a key miss. Summer signing Jake O’Brien looks set to make his debut in some capacity, whether it is from the start or off the bench. Michael Keane started in last week’s defeat and it remains to be seen what Dyche begins with. Ashley Young’s suspension also means that right-back is a problem area as there are no natural options available - with Mason Holgate potentially set to feature.