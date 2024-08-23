John Textor, Botafogo owner looks on prior to the match between Botafogo and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao 2024 at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos on July 17, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton FC takeover news: The Crystal Palace co-owner has his sights set on Everton.

John Textor has now confirmed his desire to pursue a takeover of Everton following his failure to acquire the majority shares at Crystal Palace.

Textor, 58, is now set to sell his 45% share in the London club after releasing a lengthy statement outlining the current situation. Having been granted a period of ‘exclusivity’ by Farhad Moshiri, the American businessman will be able to move forward with plans to sell his stake so he “can pursue a relationship with the Everton club and community".

Sky Sports News have confirmed that Textor has revealed that he has failed in an attempt to take majority control at Selhurst Park and will now pursue a takeover at Everton. He released the statement on his website which gave great detail to the current situation but he revealed that there are a significant number of parties interested in buying his stake in Palace.

"It is true that we made an offer to buy the remaining shares of Crystal Palace, at a valuation that far exceeds levels of prior investment," Textor wrote on his website. "It is also true that our offer did not induce a response, and we believe that our Palace partners have the same desire to remain in ownership as we once did.

“We can confirm that we are interested in selling our interest in Crystal Palace, largely so that we can pursue a relationship with the Everton club and community. Several months ago, we hired Raine Group to begin the process of evaluating alternatives, as we were considering two very different alternatives, at that time, either a purchase of a majority interest in Palace or an outright sale.”

Premier League rules prohibit individuals from owning more than one team which means a deal will have to be struck to sell his stake before moving forward with any business with Everton. He already has stakes in multiple clubs through his company Eagle Football Holdings, he already has a number of stakes in other clubs, including Lyon in France, Brazilian side Botafogo and Belgian club Molenbeek.

Bloomberg reported that Textor’s football stable was worth around £780 million when in the process of his initial investment in Lyon. Therefore, it would have increased to around £940 million after upping his stake. Meanwhile, netwealth.biz claims that Teztor’s net wealth is around £3.37 billion.