James Tarkowski has been linked with a transfer to Everton, Newcastle United and Aston Villa as he prepares to depart Burnley when his contract expires.

Everton’s pursuit of James Tarkowski has reportedly been given a boost.

The defender is expected to leave Burnley when his contract expires at the end of this month following their relegation from the Premier League.

Tarkowski has been one of the Clarets’ star performers during their time in the top flight, having twice been capped by England.

Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to bring the 29-year-old to Goodison Park on a free transfer as he plots a summer rebuild.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been linked with Tarkowski.

What’s been said

However, The Athletic reports that a potential move from Villa is ‘is no longer under consideration’.

Steven Gerrard’s side splashed out £26 million to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla last week.

That means there may be one less suitor for Everton to worry about as they look to coax Tarkowski to Merseyside.

Will James Tarkowski join Everton?

Various reports have suggested that the Blues have tabled an offer of between £90,000 and £120,000-per-week for the centre-half’s services.

Those figures are high but Tarkowski would not command a fee as he’s out of contract. He’s valued at £19.8 million as per Transfermrkt.

Everton could also free up funds by looking to offload Yerry Mina.

The Colombia international is regarded as the club’s best centre-back but has had his well-documented injury problems.