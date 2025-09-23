A general view of the Everton badge outside of the Hill Dickinson Stadium. | Getty Images

Reports have been doing the rounds speculating whether Everton will dip into the free agent market between now and January to further bolster their squad.

David Moyes has now confirmed he is happy with the club’s business, despite making multiple comments throughout the season about high concerns over lack of signings.

Everton brought in nine new recruits overall, including the impact loan signing of Jack Grealish, who has quickly become a fan favourite. As well as their transfer haul over the summer, the Toffees have some rising talent to get excited over as well.

Everton have ‘very high hopes’ for club ‘golden boy’

Everton have produced some impressive players from their youth system over the years, with none more influential than English footballing royalty Wayne Rooney. Now, the club believe they are nurturing one of the most exciting youngsters to come out of the Academy in recent years.

The player in question is Harrison Armstrong, who is currently out on loan with Preston North End. The 18-year-old is continuing his development in the Championship, after impressing in Everton’s Carabao Cup clash against Mansfield Town with two assists.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have ‘very high hopes’ for Armstrong’s future and he has reportedly been earmarked as a future star since he was just five years old. Dubbed the ‘golden boy’, Armstrong has impressed from a young age and Moyes is said to be a ‘big fan’ of his.

Everton staff have ‘very high hopes’ for Armstrong and his position at the club moving forwards. The Toffees reportedly see the midfielder as having a ‘big role’ in their plans for the future.

Armstrong has made two substitute appearances for Preston so far this season but he also captained England U19s against Ukraine in a recent friendly clash.

Summer signing took ‘easier route’ with Everton, says local media

Everton’s summer signing Adam Aznou has seemingly been shaded by media in Germany following his move to the Premier League.

The Toffees signed the 19-year-old from Bayern Munich early on in the transfer window but the defender is yet to make a senior appearance for his new side since the season started. German outlet Ludwigschafen 24 has discussed his move to Everton and the ‘quite remarkable’ lack of news surrounding him since the transfer.

There is currently an injury crisis across Bayern Munich’s backline, with their only natural left-back Alphonso Davies out of action. The outlet has suggested Aznou could’ve been given the chance to start in his absence, as he was reportedly supposed to be integrated into the first team moving forwards.

“As 17-year-old German superstar Lennart Karl had anticipated, Aznou was also supposed to be integrated into the FCB first team and gradually receive more playing time. This was communicated by the sporting director, as well as coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Christoph Freund. However, the Moroccan chose the supposedly easier route to a mid-level Premier League club and expressed his elation about it,” the report reads.