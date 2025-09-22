David Moyes could be without two of his starting back four on Monday. | Getty Images

Will Everton consider dipping into the free agent market?

The transfer window may be closed until the new year but Everton and other clubs can still take advantage of the options available on the free agent market.

The Toffees oversaw a number of significant changes to their squad over the summer, bringing impact signings like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Recent injury problems have highlighted Everton’s need to potentially invest in further options at full-back. Vitalii Mykolenko’s absences have forced David Moyes to deploy James Garner at left-back on three occasions, and the club are now considering bringing in another back-up player.

Sergio Reguilon’s name has been doing the rounds in recent weeks, as he continues to search for his next club. The 28-year-old was released by Tottenham Hotspur this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Everton decision on Sergio Reguilon rests on David Moyes verdict

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has issued an update on Everton’s stance on potentially signing Reguilon.

Action from Merseyside will depend on whether Moyes views the team as ‘in desperate need of reinforcements’.

“He’s had a disappointing couple of years, Reguilon, after he couldn’t establish himself in the Spurs team. He had a couple of loan spells away at Man United and Brentford, but again didn’t really rip up any trees on those loan moves,” O’Rourke said.

“A lot will depend on whether any Premier League clubs are in desperate needs of reinforcements at the back due to injury issues.

“Right now, I think probably more likely is that maybe Reguilon could end up returning to his native Spain, where there’s been talk of interest from his old club Sevilla and Real Sociedad as well.

“So I think that’s probably going to be more likely for Reguilon if he is to move soon. But you never know what’s around the corner, if a Premier League clubs picks up injuries or suspensions and are in desperate need of reinforcements, Reguilon could be somebody they turn to.”

David Moyes issues U-turn on squad concerns

Reguilon was deemed a ‘brilliant’ asset to Tottenham during an impressive Man of the Match performance back in 2021. However, despite having Premier League pedigree, he could be set for a move back to Spain.

Moyes was not shy about voicing his concerns when it came to Everton’s transfer business over the summer. The manager admitted they had grown ‘desperate’ to see new deals over the line and even after bringing in significant new signings, Moyes continued to express the ‘disappointment’ the club had felt over failing to sign players who had ‘chosen not to join’ the Toffees.

However, he has since had a change of heart when it comes to the standard of his team. TEAMtalk recently reported that the Toffees do not plan to make any signings between now and the new year.

Moyes is said to be ‘content’ with his current options until the January window at least. New owners The Friedkin Group plan to back the manager once the winter window opens, with the club reportedly already eyeing up potential moves.

