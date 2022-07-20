Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet has been linked with Everton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

It’s been a fairly slow summer transfer window for Everton this summer.

Certainly, in regards to incomings, things haven’t accelerated how some supporters would have liked.

There’s still a Richarlison-sized gap to fill in the attacking areas. Having netted at least £50 million from Tottenham Hotspur, supporters are waiting for that cash to be reinvested.

Plenty of forwards have been linked. Jesse Lingard, Emmanuel Dennis and Armando Broja are just three.

Cornet eyed

Now Maxwel Cornet is the latest to emerge on Frank Lampard’s shopping list.

He was a bright spark in a Burnley side that suffered Premier League relegation last term.

In his maiden season at Turf Moor, he recorded an impressive nine goals in 28 games.

Now after their demotion to the Championship, Cornet could be the latest to leave the Clarets as Vince Kompany overhauls his squad.

The recently-appointed Burnley boss has admitted it’s looking likely the 25-year-old - who has a £17.5 million release clause in his contract - will depart.

Everton aren’t the only potential suitors, though. Chelsea, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Fulham have all been linked.

Yet the Toffees could have two ace cards up their sleeve.

An unlikely figure to help

The first is an unlikely figure - Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The midfielder’s had a frustrating time since he joined Everton from Mainz for £23 million three years ago.

For the second half of last season, Gbamin was shipped off on loan to CSKA Moscow.

But now he’s back on Merseyside and it’ll be interesting to see what Lampard’s plans are with for Gbamin.

Gbamin is Cornet’s fellow Ivory Coast compatriot. Not only have they rubbed shoulders playing for the Elephants but France under-21s.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin in pre-season action for Everton against Arsenal. Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And according to a report by The Athletic in November, the pair are good friends, with Gbamin helping his countryman settle into life in England.

It read: “A number of international team-mates play in England, including Manchester United’s Eric Bailly and Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin who Cornet is close to, which has helped the settling-in process.

“Having known Bailly and Gbamin for a number of years, he gravitates towards them away from the training ground and occasionally will accompany the duo for meals out.”

Granted, Gbamin’s future is potentially uncertain. He’s played only eight times for Everton since 2019.

With Lampard wanting a new midfielder through the door, he could therefore be one offloaded.

Yet Gbamin is believed to have had a sound spell for CSKA, scoring two goals in 12 league games.

And in the 2-0 pre-season loss to Arsenal, he didn’t perform badly at all after being introduced for the second half.