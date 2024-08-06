Willy Gnonto. | Getty Images

Leeds United have reportedly turned down interest in Willy Gnonto.

Everton have had a bid rejected by Leeds United for Willy Gnonto this summer, according to reports.

Our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post suggests that the Toffees offered £23 million for the winger after reigniting their interest. Sean Dyche’s side were keen on Gnonto last summer after Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League. But they had two offers turned down and while Gnonto handed in a transfer request, he was still not allowed to leave Elland Road.

With the Whites failing to be promoted back to the top flight, having been defeated by Southampton in the Championship play-off final, Everton have again been keen on Gnonto. But it’s suggested that after being rebuffed once more, conversations have ended with Leeds over the Italy international, who recorded nine goals and created three in the 2023-24 campaign.

With star performer Crysencio Summerville being sold to West Ham United for £25 million plus add-ons, it’s reported that the Yorkshire side hope Gnonto sees an opportunity to become the club’s ‘main man’ in their pursuit of a Premier League return and he will not look to leave.

Gnonto has reportedly not made any noises that he wants to depart Leeds, having refused to play in three games last summer as he tried to force a transfer to Everton. The 20-year-old is expected to start for Daniel Farke’s side when they raise the curtain on their 2024-25 season against Portsmouth at Elland Road on Saturday (12.30 BST).