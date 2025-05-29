David Moyes salutes the Everton fans at the team's final game at Goodison Park | Getty Images | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest Everton transfer news as the summer window is close to opening for business.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we approach the opening of the summer transfer window, the rumours are ramping up and we can expect a raft of exciting Premier League deals to present themselves.

Everton are due to oversee a number of changes, from a long list of outgoing players, to exciting new signings to mark this upcoming new chapter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve rounded up the latest rumours for David Moyes’ side as we head into the weekend.

Key Everton star ‘close’ to contract extension

Everton have a raft of players leaving the club this summer as multiple contracts draw to a close. Abdoulaye Doucoure has confirmed he will be leaving, following his farewell message to the fans on social media.

Idrissa Gueye is another figure who is into the final weeks of his current deal but the club are reportedly close to agreeing an extension with the star midfielder. The fan favourite has been key in the Everton engine room and ongoing reports have claimed the Senegal international has been in talks over penning a new deal.

According to Footmercato, Everton ‘have offered’ Gueye a new deal to stay at the club and despite Paris FC showing interest in signing him, the midfielder is ‘close to an agreement’ with the Toffees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gueye is a figure who has impressed Moyes since he returned to the club. The manager recently had a lot of praise for the Senegalese star.

“Look, I think Idrissa Gueye has done fantastically well, he really has, he's surprised me a lot. He's not a spring chicken, and we're mindful of that. We've tried to rest him on odd occasions, here and there, but he's done so well, he's kept playing,” Moyes said.

“I think he's very good at breaking the play up and I think his experience is good. There's a certain group of players here who he's very helpful to and they see him as a top player and a gentleman as well, they rely on him a lot, but for me, he's done so well.”

Everton set to miss out on Liam Delap

Everton will miss out on signing Liam Delap from the relegated Ipswich Town this summer, according to the latest on his transfer saga. Sky Sports has reported that the striker is ‘close to agreeing a deal’ with Chelsea, despite a long list of clubs showing interest in his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delap has a £30 million release clause in his current contract following the Tractor Boys’ drop down to the Championship. The news comes despite a promising update that the 12-goal striker might fancy himself at Everton next season.

Former Goodison Park chief Keith Wyness told Football Insider earlier this week that Delap was not looking to join Manchester United, and has instead been left ‘very impressed’ by what has been going on at Everton. However, despite his feelings towards the Toffees, it doesn’t look like it was enough to sway him in the direction of Merseyside.