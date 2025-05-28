The groundbreaking £30m Everton transfer deal that could end 23-year historic record

David Moyes, Manager of Everton, acknowledges the fans during a lap of honour following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on May 18, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club since August 24, 1892, will play host to its final Men's First Team fixture today ahead of the clubs move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2025/26 season. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton could be set to mark a major milestone if they can pull off one summer transfer deal in particular

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are preparing for a busy summer transfer window as they approach a new chapter in the club’s history. The Blues are exploring exciting new options to bring in as a bulk of first team players are expected to leave before the new season starts.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has confirmed he will leave Everton once his contract expires this June. He will join the likes of Ashley Young is leaving the club, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane are among others also approaching the end of their deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrad Branthwaite is another name who could be headed for the door this summer. The centre-back is once again at the forefront of interest from Premier League rival clubs and former Goodison Park scout Bryan King has suggested the Toffees consider selling Branthwaite.

Losing both Branthwaite and Keane will leave David Moyes with just one natural centre-back. Everton are on the market for a new defender and they are considering someone who would become part of a small yet notable pool of transfers in the club’s history.

Everton interested in signing Jarell Quansah

According to CaughtOffside, the Toffees are among clubs showing interest in signing Jarell Quansah from rivals Liverpool this summer. Newcastle United, Brentford and Bournemouth are also keen, while Nottingham Forest are believed to be the ‘most serious’ about a deal.

The Reds have not been able to provide Quansah with regular playing time this season, as Virgil van Dijk has mainly been accompanied by Ibrahima Konate in defence. Quansah made just 13 Premier League appearances this season and only four of them were starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Liverpool hoping to tie down Konate with a new deal, the club are open to selling Quansah once the summer window opens. The report claims the Premier League champions are looking to make €30-35 million (£25-30m) through a sale of the 22-year-old.

If Everton cash in on Branthwaite, they could make as much as £80 million, which would pay for Quansah and other targets. If they do opt to pursue the Liverpool star, it will end the 23 years it has been since a player made a direct move across the Merseyside rivals.

Everton and Liverpool could end 23-year record

The list of names who have played for both Everton and Liverpool in the men’s game over the years is small but those who have transferred directly between the two are even fewer.

The last player to move directly across Merseyside was Abel Xavier, who made the switch from Goodison Park to Anfield in 2002. According to data listed by LFC History, Xavier is the most recent of 29 Liverpool players to make the move to or from Everton since 1892, when Tom Wyllie swapped blue for red as one of Liverpool’s earliest players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to Xavier in 2002, Nick Barmby, Gary Ablett and Peter Beardsley were among those who moved directly between the Merseyside rivals.