Ben Godfrey hasn’t played for Everton since fracturing his leg against Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Ben Godfrey of Everton is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical treatment during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard has outlined how Everton plan to prepare Ben Godfrey for a playing return following his devastating injury.

The defender has been sidelined since the 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

Godfrey suffered a fractured leg when making a tackle in the first half and was carried off on a stretcher.

The former Norwich City man returns to team training next week.

However, along with Andros Townsend (ACL), Godfrey isn’t expected to be available until after the World Cup.

But featuring for Everton’s under-21s at some point could be part of how Godfrey can get fully up to speed.

Lampard said: “I think it might be tough for him to be back before the World Cup, if I’m honest, because it’s November 12 we break up.

“We’ll look at the best plan for that. It’s good for us we have this break because it means Ben has that time, Andros Townsend has that time - he’s in a similar situation in terms of recovery.