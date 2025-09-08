Isaac Price scored a sumptuous, cushioned volley as Northern Ireland lost 3-1 away at Germany. | Getty Images

This former Everton player has written his name in the history books for his country.

Everton could live to regret one of their former transfer decisions as the international break continues to showcase top talent around the world.

The Premier League has been put on a brief pause while the World Cup qualifiers take centre stage. Plenty of Championship players have also been called up to represent their countries, including former Toffee Isaac Price.

The 21-year-old is in impressive form right now for both club and country. Price has been with his latest side West Brom since January this year, following a move from Standard Liege.

The midfielder, who is a product of the Everton Academy, left Merseyside following the expiration of his contract in 2023, seeing the Blues pocket compensation fee of just £400,000. Two years later, Price is now a man in the history books.

Isaac Price makes history for Northern Ireland

Price has been in action for Northern Ireland this last week and relished the moment of scoring a stunning goal against Germany in their latest outing.

Not only was his volleyed strike a treat for the eyes, it officially made the 21-year-old the youngest player to score 10 goals for Northern Ireland. This isn’t the first time the exciting youngster has made headlines for an historic achievement either.

Last year, in what he described as the ‘best night of his life’, Price scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Bulgaria in the Nations League, marking the first time Northern Ireland had recorded such a scoreline at Windsor Park in 53 years.

Impressively, the last time Northern Ireland won 5-0 at their Belfast home in 1971, legend and former Manchester United star George Best also put in a hat-trick performance.

“He's a Northern Ireland legend and hero. To do that is pretty surreal, really. To follow up on that is unbelievable,” Price said at the time.

Everton missing out on rapidly rising star

Price is rapidly making a name for himself and at just 21 years of age, still has all the best years of his career ahead of him.

After leaving Everton as a free agent to join Belgian side Standard, he was sold to West Brom for just £2.5 million during this year’s winter window. That fee is already looking to be a bargain.

Price has hit the ground running in the Championship this season, with four goalscoring contributions to his name already in as many games.

The midfielder was the difference for West Brom in their first two games of the season. His goal against Blackburn in their opening match ensured a 1-0 win, while a crucial brace against Wrexham was enough to see Albion on the right side of a 3-2 scoreline.

Creativity has been a big talking point for Everton recently and Price would have been a positive addition to their attacking options. The Toffees struggled in front of goal compared to their Premier League rivals last season, recording the lowest goal return of any non-relegated team, with just 42 on the board.