Everton joined Newcastle United to vote against Premier League rule change for one obvious reason
Everton, Newcastle, Chelsea and Man City were in favour to retain loan moves between teams of the same ownership.
Everton were one of seven clubs who voted against a change of Premier League rules to block loan moves between teams under the same ownership.
Twelve clubs looked to overturn the current rule that's in place. But it fell short of the two-thirds majority required. Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Burnley rebuffed the notion per BBC Sport.
The vote came against the backdrop of Newcastle potentially loaning players from clubs also owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. They are Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad.
Everton's reasoning is likely to be down to the prospective takeover of 777 Partners. The Miami-based firm are in the process of purchasing majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake.
777 already own several clubs across the globe. They include Italian outfit Genoa, Swiss side Standard Liege, German team Hertha Berlin and Brazil's Vasco de Gama as well as stakes in Spain's Sevilla and Australia's Melbourne Victory.
Some of those clubs could be utilised to develop youngsters coming through the ranks such as Lewis Dobbin, Tyler Onyango and Francis Okoronkwo. The likes of Stanley Mills and Lewis Warrington are currently earning experience at Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle respectively.