Everton keeping tabs on target as club plot summer ‘move’ for influential striker

A look at some of the latest transfer news involving Everton as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur

Everton are back in action on Monday night at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The Toffees are unbeaten in their last three Premier League outings in all competitions.

Sean Dyche’s side drew 2-2 away at Chelsea in their game before the international break. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacker linked

Everton are being linked with a summer transfer swoop for Atalanta attacker Rasmus Højlund. The 20-year-old, who is already a Denmark international with four caps under his belt, has caught the eye in Serie A this season and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He joined his current club last August from Sturm Graz and has since scored eight goals in 25 games in all competitions. According to a report by Tutto Atalanta, the Toffees are keeping tabs on his progress along with top flight rivals Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Striker wanted

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and they are monitoring his situation at Everton between now and the end of the campaign. That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the title chasing Gunners could launch a ‘move’ for the former Sheffield United man.

