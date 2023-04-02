Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Everton keeping tabs on target as club plot summer ‘move’ for influential striker

A look at some of the latest transfer news involving Everton as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 09:11 BST

Everton are back in action on Monday night at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The Toffees are unbeaten in their last three Premier League outings in all competitions.

Sean Dyche’s side drew 2-2 away at Chelsea in their game before the international break. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacker linked

Most Popular

Everton are being linked with a summer transfer swoop for Atalanta attacker Rasmus Højlund. The 20-year-old, who is already a Denmark international with four caps under his belt, has caught the eye in Serie A this season and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He joined his current club last August from Sturm Graz and has since scored eight goals in 25 games in all competitions. According to a report by Tutto Atalanta, the Toffees are keeping tabs on his progress along with top flight rivals Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Striker wanted

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and they are monitoring his situation at Everton between now and the end of the campaign. That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the title chasing Gunners could launch a ‘move’ for the former Sheffield United man.

The 26-year-old made the switch to Goodison Park back in 2016 and has since scored 59 goals in 203 matches altogether to date. He has found the net once so far this term in 12 appearances.