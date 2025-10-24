Everton face West Ham in their next league match. | Getty Images

Jack Grealish has caught the eye since signing for Everton but David Moyes has hailed the impact of another summer signing.

Everton have enjoyed a mixed start to the season with a frustrating opening day defeat added to the only other losses against Liverpool and Man City.

In the other games, David Moyes has seen his side pick up points consistently which augurs well over the remaining 30 games of the season. Part of the success has been how quickly the summer recruits have adapted to life on Merseyside and complimented those who were already at the club.

David Moyes talks up Kieran Dewsbury-Hall impact for Everton

The Hill Dickinson stadium has seen a positive opening few months with Jack Grealish attracting the headlines, however, the Toffees boss has been quick to praise another summer recruit via the Liverpool Echo: “Jack has been getting loads of press but I think Kiernan (Dewsbury-Hall) has probably been as good as anybody in what he’s done for the team. When I was signing him we were talking about his role and how he played - I was asking him mainly how he played – and he thought he was good to get 10 goals a year. I’m saying: ‘That’ll do me right away because what we are trying to do is add more goals’.

“We couldn’t score enough goals in the last couple of seasons. We’ve talked about the defensive side being pretty good so how could we find a way of getting more goals in the team? Can he do that or help us? He’s started off well. We were hugely disappointed to miss him in the Palace game but we were pretty fortunate to get a result without him.”

Moyes has shown incredible faith in Dewsbury-Hall by deploying the less-experienced playmaker in the pivotal no.10 position when many expected that job to go to Grealish but he has taken it on with the maturity of someone who has won titles, played international football and in the Champions League.

Why Dewsbury-Hall is the perfect Everton signing

Dewsbury-Hall hasn’t quite gone under the radar but he has shown already, despite some bizarre officiating, that he is the perfect example of what the Everton recruitment team should be looking for. The versatile midfielder has sampled life at Chelsea and played nearly 100 games in the Premier League but still has a lot to prove and is hungry to show that he can make a difference at elite level.

As Moyes touches on, the 27-year old doesn’t just have the ability to make a difference in the final third, or have the confidence needed to be a key player, he is also humble enough to shelve the ego and do the hard graft as well. Successful Everton teams have always had a team first ethos, especially under the current manager.

Everton are only a handful of points away from the Champions League places in what is shaping up to be a memorably tight Premier League season. Dewsbury-Hall might just be the spark needed to fire Moyes’ side back up to the sort of league position that became the norm for so long.