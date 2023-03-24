The ‘Everton Way’ gives fans a chance to cement their place at the Everton Stadium.

An artist’s impression of how the ‘Everton Way’ will look. Picture: Everton FC

Everton fans are able to cement their place at the clubs’s new stadium for generations to come.

The club has unvealed plans for ‘Everton Way’ which will be a walkway on the South Stand of the 52,288-seater ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. It will paved with engraved stones celebrating the Toffees’ identity, history and the greatest players to have donned royal blue.

Supporters can join the likes of expected names such as Dixie Dean, Howard, Kendall, Neville Southwall and Alan Ball on ‘Everton Way’. From today, personalised invididual stones that will be laid on the walkway - to celebrate births, marriages, anniversaries and loved ones - can be purchased. It will allow Evertonians to be part of the new stadium for posterity.

Prices start at £65 and can be bought as gifts for a partner, friend, family member, business or supporters’ club.

Supporters will also have the chance to purchase a replica stone presented in an Everton-branded display box. They can offer an additional memento, along with the option of a personalised A4 presentation certificate of authentication.

A priority window for season ticket members, seasonal members, Goodison Park hospitality members and shareholders is now open, until general sale commences at 13.00 BST on Tuesday 28 March.

