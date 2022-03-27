The Premier League reaches its ‘run-in’ period after the international break, but how do Everton’s fixtures compare against their rivals?

Everton’s dramatic win at home to Newcastle United could have huge implications in the fight for survival - not least for the mental boost.

Down to ten men and under the cosh, the Toffees were able to pounce in the ninth minute of added time, Alex Iwobi finishing brilliantly and sending Goodison Park into rapture.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now, thanks to the international break, Frank Lampard has two weeks to carry that momentum through as the Premier League relegation scrap enters its ‘run-in’ period.

The final stretch is where everyone starts to look elsewhere - games in hand, a chance to pick up points, an opportunity to pull clear - and the difficulty of a run-in can change the picture entirely.

With all that in mind, here is a summary of the run-ins and the average league position of each team’s opponents in the fight for survival.

Brentford

Average position of remaining opponents: 10.38

Christian Eriksen of Brentford acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Brentford started brilliantly in their debut Premier League season with just one loss in seven, but a mid-season wobble and seven defeats in eight dragged the Bees back into the scrap.

The signing of Christian Eriksen and return of Ivan Toney has re-injected goals into the squad, and back-to-back wins against Norwich and Burnley were a huge boost.

One of only two sides - along with Leeds United - to have played 30 games, they have two difficult matches after the break in Chelsea (A) and West Ham (H), along with games against Spurs (H) and Manchester United (A).

They will have a better chance at taking points away at Watford or at home to Southampton before facing Everton (A) and Leeds (H) in two real six-pointers during the last two weeks of the season.

Leeds United

Average position of remaining opponents: 9.63

A last-minute winner at Wolves made it back-to-back wins for Leeds United but they are far from clear.

A season in which wins have been sparse, but often enough to keep Leeds just above the drop until six defeats in a row put an end to the reign of Marcelo Bielsa and gave Jesse Marsch an idea of the task at hand.

Back-to-back injury time winners against Norwich and Wolves have flipped the mood on its head at Elland Road and they will have two weeks to adapt to the new manager’s style, but they have plenty of tough games ahead and are far from safe.

Good results in the fortnight after the break - at home to Southampton and away at Watford - could pull them clear, but the following month sees them face Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A), Manchester City (H) and Arsenal (A).

Brighton at home and Brentford away could well be crucial as the season comes to an end.

Everton

Average position of remaining opponents: 9.63

Four wins in six to start the season and Everton were looking up the table under Rafa Benitez, but the tide was always vulnerable to change quickly under the former Liverpool man and one win in 13 put an end to that appointment.

A great performance against Leeds provided encouragement for Frank Lampard but it has since been a disaster, as Everton have picked up just one win in five.

The Toffees have the same average as Leeds but over an additional three games. Their away form has been dreadful, and trips to West Ham, Burnley, Liverpool, Leicester and Arsenal provide little promise.

The aim must be to make Goodison a fortress, with the arrivals of Watford, Crystal Palace and Brentford providing the chance for wins, while home games against Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester will prove more of a challenge.

Watford

Average position of remaining opponents: 10.56

Watford manager Roy Hodgson. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Watford’s failure to string consecutive wins together has been key to their downfall and a run of 11 games without a win saw Claudio Ranieri gone and Roy Hodgson in as the Hornet’s third manager of the season.

The former England manager has only won two from nine, but the most recent at Southampton gives Hodgson a platform to build on over the next two weeks.

And his side do have a relatively good run-in, with home games against Everton, Leeds, Brentford, Burnley and Leicester giving Watford a chance to take points off their rivals.

They do still have all of the top-three to play away from home however, with a trip to Stamford Bridge on the final day a tough challenge should the fight go that far.

Burnley

Average position of remaining opponents: 10.81

Burnley’s defeat at Brentford was their third in a row without scoring and they are a close to relegation as they have ever been.

The absence of Burnley’s regular nack of stringing results together means they are in their most serious fight for survival as they have been during their 13 seasons in the top-flight.

Consecutive wins against Brighton and Spurs looked to have set the Clarets on their way to a strong finish, but they have since lost three in a row without scoring a single goal.

Burnley are in the same boat as Everton in that they have 11 games to go and Sean Dyche’s men have the easiest run-in on paper with the lowest average position.

Everton (H), Norwich (A) and Watford (A) provide a chance to take points off others, with home games against Southampton, Wolves and Aston Villa providing a chance to steal some points.

They only have two top-six sides in Man City and Spurs before a final-day home game against Newcastle.

Norwich City

Average position of remaining opponents: 10.11

The outlook is bleak for Dean Smith and Norwich but they will still believe they can escape the drop.

Norwich look doomed for relegation, with many viewing the relegation fight as fitting five into two, with just four wins all season.

Back-to-back wins against Everton and Watford brought promise, but the Canaries have now lost six in a row and suffered a crushing injury-time defeat at Leeds to condemn them to the drop.

Dean Smith’s side don’t have any of the top-four left to play but face difficult trips to Brighton, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves.