Everton are reportedly keen to sign the La Liga winger.

Everton have shown interest in Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, reports suggest.

According to The i Paper, the Toffees have discussed the Japan international as they plot their summer transfer business.

Kubo has had an interesting career so far. He was at Barcelona’s academy as a youngster before returning to FC Tokyo and then returning to Spain in 2019 to join another superpower in Real Madrid. However, he did not make a single appearance for Los Blancos and was sent out on loan to Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe before completing a permanent switch to Sociedad in 2022.

It’s been in the Basque Country where Kubo has thrived. In total, he has recorded 23 goals and 18 assists in 137 appearances for Sociedad. And although he is under contract until 2029, it’s suggested that the 24-year-old could depart San Sebastian this summer. The i Paper reports that he has been ‘offered around Premier League clubs’ and has a value of £30 million.

Interestingly, earlier this year, Kubo opted to change his representatives. He opted to move to German-based agency Sport360, who have Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller and former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Timo Werner on their books.

It’s suggested that Everton may face competition from clubs who can offer Kubo the chance of European football. He has played in the Champions League and Europa League with Sociedad.

The Toffees are in need of new wingers in the summer transfer window. As things stand, the only options available to David Moyes are Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil, who both primarily operate on the left-hand side. Ndiaye finished as Everton’s 11-goal top scorer in his maiden year on Merseyside after joining from Marseille. And McNeil manged to net five times and create eight in 23 appearances, having missed four months of the campaign because of a knee injury.

Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom shared the right-wing spot throughout last season but have returned to respective loan clubs Leeds United and Napoli. The pair recorded just one Premier League goal and one assist between them in the 2024-25 season and it’s widely concurred that an upgrade is required.

However, given that Everton are short of senior players, Moyes may be keen to avoid a saga. The Toffees have returned to pre-season without nine members of last campaign’s squad. Although Everton will want the right options through the door, there is also a need for recruits to bed into the club. If the Blues feel that Kubo has his heart set on a switch elsewhere then they may change to other targets.