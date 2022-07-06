Emmanuel Dennis has been linked with a move to Everton this summer as a potential Richarlison replacement.

Emmanuel Dennis has not travelled with Watford for their pre-season tour of Austria.

The wantaway forward will instead continue to train at the Hornets' training ground, according to The Athletic.

Dennis was a rare bright spark in a dismal 2021-22 season for Watford which saw them finished 19th and relegated from the Premier League.

In his maiden campaign at Vicarage Road, he impressively recorded 10 goals and six assists in 33 top-flight appearances.

Now Dennis is keen to depart the Hornets - and has not jetted off for their six-day training camp in Austria.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Everton during the summer transfer window as a potential replacement for Richarlison.

A price tag of £20 million has reportedly been slapped on Dennis, which could be in the Toffees' price range.