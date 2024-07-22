Che Adams. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Everton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest have been linked with Southampton’s Che Adams.

Everton-linked striker Che Adams is reportedly set to undergo a medical - at a club overseas.

According to iNews, Adams was on the Toffees' list of targets at the start of the summer transfer window. He was also wanted by Sean Dyche's side a year ago after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League.

However, the Saints opted to keep Adams despite only having a year left in his contract. The Scotland international scored 17 goals as Russell Martin's side were promoted back to the top flight following a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Southampton have offered Adams a new deal, but he stalled on signing it. Everton were mooted as a potential destination on a free transfer amid the club's recent financial issues, while Wolves and Nottingham Forest were credited with an interest.

However, it appears Adams is set to make the switch to Italy. BBC Sport reports that the 28-year-old is poised to join Torino, who finished ninth in Serie A in the 2023-24 season and will sign a multi-year deal. Tuttosport has suggested that Adams will earn €2 million per year plus bonuses.

Everton are currently well-stocked in the striker department. Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads into the new campaign as the Toffees’ first-choice centre-forward, with Beto and Youssef Chermiti competing for minutes and Neal Maupay has returned from a loan spell at Brentford.

However, there is some uncertainty around the future of Calvert-Lewin, who has entered the final year of his Goodison Park contract. Newcastle United were interested in signing the 27-year-old last month but a deal collapsed. Beto has also been linked with an exit with Fenerbahce and Bologna among those said to be keen.