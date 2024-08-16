Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Chelsea are in talks over sending a midfielder on loan to Southampton.

Lesley Ugochukwu, who has been linked with a move to Everton, is closing in on a switch to a Premier League rivals.

The Toffees look short of options in midfield ahead of tomorrow’s 2024-25 Premier League opener against Brighton at Goodison Park. Amadou Onana has left the club after being sold to Aston Villa for £50 million. Meanwhile, Andre Gomes was released at the end of his contract in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while Sean Dyche’s side have signed Tim Iroegnunam from Villa - and he has impressed in pre-season - they still have one fewer engine-room operator than last season.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips had been on the radar but he’s set for a move to Ipswich Town. And Ugochukwu is also in discussions with a newly-promoted club in Southampton, per The Athletic.

The 20-year-old joined Chelsea last summer from Rennes for £23.5 million. He made 13 appearances before suffering a serious hamstring injury in December. It’s reported that Chelsea see Russell Martin’s Southampton as the ideal club for Ugochukwu to go out and develop, having featured regularly in pre-season. A buy option has been ruled out, with the London club said to believe Ugochukwu with similar attributes to Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Everton manager Dyche has admitted it is ‘unlikely’ that any more signings before the window shuts due to the tight financial situation of the club. However, the Blues boss does feel stretched in midfield, with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Iroegbunam the only fit options for Brighton with James Garner sidelined with a calf injury.