Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new contract at Leicester City.

Wilfred Ndidi has committed his future to Leicester City after being linked with a move to Everton.

The 27-year-old has signed a new deal at the King Power Stadium - reportedly until 2027. Ndidi has spent the past seven-and-a-half years at the Foxes, having arrived from Genk for £17 million. The Nigeria international helped the club win the FA Cup in 2021. And while he was part of the Leicester team that was relegated in the 2022-23 campaign, he scored six goals and recorded six assists in 36 outings to help them straight back.

Ndidi was reportedly coveted by several clubs, including Everton, Newcastle United and Spanish side Sevilla. But having seemingly weighed up, with his Leicester contract expiring, he has now put pen to paper on a fresh deal at the King Power.

“I feel great, I feel excited, I feel at home,” Ndidi told Leicester’s club website. “That’s the most important thing. I feel really happy to continue with the club. My family is settled here and everyone back home, when they say Ndidi, they say Leicester also.

“It’s really amazing to be a part of this journey going forward. It was quite an easy [decision] because, as I said, my family is settled here. My daughter’s going to school, it’s easy and relaxed. I know my family is sorted and I can just focus on football.

“I’ve had a chance to speak with [new manager Steve Cooper]. I spoke to him during the holidays when he came in. He had some good ideas to share with me, so it was really, really, really amazing and I’m looking forward to working with him. He’s a great guy, he’s funny. I look forward to working with him, it’s very exciting.

“Whatever comes on the way, we’re capable of adapting and going forward for everything that we hope for. The things we don’t hope for, we’ll also try to do our best to go forward. It’s an exciting group with the qualities we have. The mentality, with the coaches and the staff, it’s really amazing. I know it’s not going to be an easy season, but I think with the players we have and the mentality, we’re really up for it. There’s unfinished business that we have to continue.”