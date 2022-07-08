Steven Bergwijn has left Tottenham Hotspur having been a reported Everton target.

Everton-linked Steven Bergwijn has left Tottenham Hotspur for Ajax.

The winger has joined the Dutch champions for a reported fee of £28 million.

Bergwijn, 24, endured a difficult two-and-a-half seasons at Spurs, scoring only eight goals in 83 appearances.

According to The Athletic, the Toffees were ‘interested in signing Bergwijn’ earlier this summer.

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder said: “It is indicative of Steven’s ambition that he chose to make the step to Ajax.

“He is a player with many qualities. He has enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented.

“Of course, I am happy that we were able to sign him, he adds new quality to our team.”

Frank Lampard’s side are in the market for an additional forward after selling Richarlison to Spurs for £60 million.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Southampton and worked with Lampard while he was in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Emmanuel Dennis has not gone on Watford’s pre-season tour of Austria. He’s instead opted to remain in Hertfordshire following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League.

Jesse Lingard is also a reported target.