Everton are looking to get a loan deal finalised before the transfer window closes next week.

Everton are currently ‘in talks’ over finalising a late loan exit from the club before the transfer window slams shut for 2025.

Clubs have just one week left to wrap up any lingering deals before the summer closes for business. The Toffees have seen a raft of players leave the club so far this summer, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

A total of 12 players have left the club so far since the window opened but David Moyes has addressed the level of signings his side has made and has admitted he’s been wanting to see more over the line.

Everton ‘in talks’ over season-long loan exit

Everton are ‘expected’ to send Nathan Patterson out on loan for the 2025/26 season, with there seemingly no place for him in Moyes’ immediate plans for the campaign.

The 23-year-old is yet to be involved in Everton’s Premier League season so far and made just 10 appearances last term. Injuries played a significant part in Patterson’s absences and he has fallen further down the pecking order this season, with Jake O’Brien now the first choice at right-back and Seamus Coleman on the bench to step in when needed.

According to Sky Sports, Sevilla are ‘in talks’ with Everton to sign Patterson on a season-long loan. With him struggling to secure regular game time under Moyes, he is expected to head out in search of regular first team football.

Sevilla’s Juanlu Sanchez is reportedly in talks over a transfer to Napoli, opening up a space at right-back for a new recruit. Sanchez is the club’s usual starter on the right-hand side, suggesting Patterson could be given a starting role should a deal with the Andalusia side materialise.

David Moyes comments on Everton transfer business

Moyes has been vocal about his thoughts on Everton’s transfer business this window.

Last month, the boss admitted he needed ‘nine or ten’ new recruits and that the club were growing ‘desperate’ to get signings over the line. Finding the cash hasn’t been the issue for the Toffees, it’s come down to targets opting not to make the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Just a few days ago, Moyes shed further light on his side’s transfer situation and admitted some players on their wishlist have preferred to chase European football, which Everton cannot offer this season.

“We've got money to spend. And we're trying to spend it. We're in there and we'll be competitive. We're finding it very difficult to spend the money,” the manager said in a press conference.

“You ask me why the players aren't coming in, and I think a lot of them are looking for Europe. We've found now we've really gone for some top players, and unfortunately, we've not been able to get a lot of them. We might be finding ourselves coming a little bit down the ladder to find players because we're so short of numbers, generally.

“Maybe this is always going to be a year where we keep steady and keep ourselves correct.”