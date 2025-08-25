David Moyes, Manager of Everton, celebrates following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Everton started life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon

Everton bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Leeds United in perfect fashion as defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 in their first-ever competitive outing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Iliman Ndiaye scored the first goal at the stadium, just a few months after netting the final goal at Goodison Park back in May. Jack Grealish set up that goal for the ex-Sheffield United man before providing the pass to James Garner in the second half, as the former Nottingham Forest player rifled home a stunning goal on 52 minutes.

Grealish got a huge standing ovation as he came off late in the second half. The win over Brighton was his first start for the Toffees since his loan move from Manchester City. Speaking after the game, Grealish revealed how he felt it was time for a change and that it only took a video call with David Moyes to convince him Everton was the place for him.

Jack Grealish discusses Everton move

Speaking after the win over Brighton, Grealish said: "It was massive, our first game at the new stadium and we wanted to put on a show for the supporters. I think we certainly did that.

"I always say playing against Brighton is one of the toughest games with the way they play, so we're very happy to get the win.

"It was great. I absolutely loved my time at Man City – I had a great four years there and won a lot of things, but this summer I felt like it was time for a change and, as I've said before, as soon as I spoke to the manager, David Moyes, on FaceTime, I knew this was the place I wanted to come.

"There were a lot of reasons why I wanted to come here – and today shows why."

‘Jack Grealish has something to prove’

Moyes was full of praise for Grealish after the game and believes the player has come to Merseyside with something to prove. The ex-Aston Villa man was left out of Man City’s Club World Cup squad and has been searching for a new club since.

The midfielder will also have an eye on making the England squad for the World Cup next summer and if he continues to produce more performances like yesterday, he’ll have a good chance of being alongside the likes of Jordan Pickford on the plane to Canada, the USA and Mexico.

Moyes said of Grealish: "He was game for it; he didn’t try to shirk anything. He didn’t want off after 60 minutes – no chance. He wants to show he’s the real deal.

"He probably has something to prove. I had something to prove over the years at different times. I think sometimes it gives you that challenge you have to be ready to take. Hopefully Jack is."