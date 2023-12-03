Everton lucky to escape 'blatant' penalty according to Sky Sports pundit in Nottingham Forest win
Everton secured a vital win over Nottingham Forest but there was one nervy VAR moment they avoided.
Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that Everton were lucky to escape giving away what he described as a 'blatant' penalty in their win over Nottingham Forest.
Dwight McNeil's second half strike was enough to secure all three points for Sean Dyche's side, and Everton were good value for their victory as they limited the home side to only a few opportunities with strong performances throughout with James Garner earning the man of the match award.
However, Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports' coverage, claimed that Everton were lucky to avoid giving a penalty away in the second-half as Doucoure tussled with Ryan Yates as a corner came in from the right. The Everton midfielder was seemingly caught on the wrong side of the midfielder and the final result saw both players fall to the ground. A VAR check did take place but nothing else came of the incident as the referee was not told to go to the screen-side monitor.
It's a decision that Redknapp could not understand: "This is one where the referee needs a little bit of help." He began. "His body position is all wrong, he isn't even looking at the ball. First, you have to look at the shirt pull and then, secondly, he tries to kick a lump out of him.
"That is as blatant a foul as you'd wish to see, and I don't understand why VAR hasn't intervened. VAR seem to be quick in getting involved in handballs where people are kicking from a yard away from someone. That is a foul, it's so important they get this right."
Despite the alleged penalty, Everton produced a fine performance to help ease their current situation - the victory sees them rise to 18th in the table just two points behind Luton Town. The victory also signified their impressive away form - they've now won five of their last six away from home with their only defeat coming at the hands of Liverpool.