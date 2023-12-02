Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton are without both Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for their trip to face Nottingham Forest.

Calvert-Lewin was a doubt coming into the game, with Sean Dyche revealing on Thursday that he had been rested in training as a precaution after suffering muscle tightness after the United defeat. The manager claimed they would monitor him on the Friday and make a decision, but, given his absence, and the fact he isn't in the matchday squad suggests he wasn't ready to be risked, even off the bench.

Fans will be hoping it isn't the start of another stuttering spell of fitness for the former England international; his goals against Brentford, West Ham and Aston Villa (in the EFL Cup) were key to gaining those victories and his presence had helped Everton discover a strong run of six wins in nine games prior to the 10-point deduction and United loss.

In his place comes the returning Beto; the Portuguese forward has been Calvert-Lewin's understudy following his strong form after a stuttering start to the season. As a result, the summer signing hasn't started in the league since September. He has one goal and one assist to his name from the EFL Cup but he is yet to register a goal contribution in the league, and he gets the chance to do at the City Ground. There's also the youngster Youssef Chermiti on the bench who had recently netted for the Portuguese U21 side, as well as for Everton's U21 youth team who is ready and waiting to make an impact if called upon.

Onana, 22, has started in all 11 of his appearances this season in the league but he missed out during last week's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United with a calf injury and misses out again. Dyche did confirm this earlier in the week, saying it was 'unlikely' that he would feature, and that prediction has come to pass.

It leaves Everton light in midfield with Idrissa Gueye starting once again. With no Andre Gomes or Dele Alli on the bench, Dyche has had to call upon 22-year-old academy prospect Mackenzie Hunt who is yet to make his senior debut for the club. This is the fourth time he's made the bench this season after featuring in the matchday squad against Brentford, West Ham and United.

On the bench are the returning Seamus Coleman and Ben Godfrey; the Everton skipper hasn't featured since being injured in May and Godfrey has played just one minute of action all season in the league which came in a substitute appearance against Sheffield United.