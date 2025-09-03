A general view outside the stadium as the Everton logo is seen prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Chelsea outcast was reportedly the subject of an offer from Everton in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Everton made a deadline-day offer for a Chelsea outcast, reports suggest.

According to The Athletic, the Toffees explored the idea of signing Ben Chilwell on loan. The left-back is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, having been part of their 2021 Champions League-winning side.

Chilwell has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge and spent the second half of last season with Crystal Palace. He made 11 appearances and helped the Eagles claim FA Cup glory for the first time in their history.

The 28-year-old returned to Chelsea this summer yet continued to be out of head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans. It has been suggested that Chilwell was the subject of a loan offer from Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window earlier this week before moving permanently to Strasbourg, who are under the control of Chelsea owners BlueCo.

That move came about due to Nottingham Forest signing Dilane Bakwa from Strasbourg, which opened up a berth for Chilwell - capped 21 times for England - at the French club.

Everton have two left-back options in Vitalli Mykolenko and Adam Azonou. Mykolenko is first choice and has generally been a safe pair of hands in the past couple of years, especially defensively. However, the Ukraine international has picked up niggling injury problems at times and missed the 1-0 loss at Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier league campaign because of a groin issue.

Aznou was signed from Bayern Munich for £8 million. He arrived with plenty of promise but the Morocco international is only aged 19 and has played just 15 senior games during his career. Aznou is currently recovering from an ankle injury and not featured in the first three games of the season.