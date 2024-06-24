Yankuba Minteh, left, enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Feyenoord. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United winger Yankub Minteh is on Everton’s shopping list.

Yankub Minteh is prioritising a transfer to Everton, reports suggest.

The winger is on the Toffees’ list of targets this summer as Sean Dyche aims to bolster his attacking options. As things stand, Dwight McNeil is the only winger under contract at Goodison Park after the sale of Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa.

While Everton are closing in on Jack Harrison returning to Goodison Park, after spending last season on loan from Leeds United, additional attacking options are required.

Minteh only joined Newcastle United last summer from Danish club Odense Boldklub. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Feyenoord, where he scored 11 goals and recorded six assists in 37 appearances, - helping Arne Slot’s side win the KNVB Cup. However, the Gambia international’s future has been uncertain at St James’ Park.

With the Magpies carefully navigating Premier League profit and sustainability rules, Minteh is one player Eddie Howe’s men are willing to offload as they aim to bolster their own options. A price tag of £40 million has been suggested.

The 19-year-old’s agent Bakary Bojang confirmed over the weekend that his client has agreed terms with an unknown club. He told the Newcastle Chronicle: “It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer.

“From our side, if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good, we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs.

“I can’t confirm [which] clubs who are in communication with us.“[But] We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.”

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Minteh has his heart set on a move to Everton. He wants to test himself in the Premier League despite their being suggested interest from French side Lyon.