Everton boss David Moyes faces key decisions over the future of a number of key stars

As many as seven first team players are on course to leave Everton at the end of the 2025/26 season when their contracts expire.

It leaves club manager David Moyes with a huge decision on who to offload and who to retain in his 20th season as a Premier League manager and his first full campaign since making his comeback with the Toffees in January.

Last summer, the Scotsman allowed the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate, Ashley Young and Asmir Begovic all to leave to usher in a new era of talent. But who is at risk of leaving the Hill Dickinson Stadium on a free transfer in June 2026?

The seven first team stars that could leave Everton for free

Everton boss David Moyes faces a decision over the future of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko. He’s been a useful player since joining the club from Dynamo Kyiv and is arguably in the prime of his career at 26-years-old. He’s racked up more than 100 top-flight appearances for the Blues and is likely to be a regular fixture this term. Everton News claimed he was targeted by Napoli over the summer but Moyes is thought to be keen to keep him on board.

Another defensive stalwart at risk of leaving is former England international James Tarkowski. He’s been a rock at the back alongside Jarrad Branthwaite and has amassed over 100 league appearances while rarely missing a top-flight match. He’s under contract until the end of the season and at the age of 32 offers great experience to the backline.

Michael Keane is another experienced star in his final season and the same applies to defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye. Both signed one year extensions to stay at the club beyond last season, and in the case of the latter it’s thought that the club hold the option to extend his contract by one more year, taking him up to the age of 37.

Seamus Coleman, who has 450 appearances in total for the club, is also in the final year of his contract, aged 36 and is at risk of leaving the club in the summer along with James Garner and young goalkeeper Harry Tryer.

Which other players could leave Everton next summer?

It’s a common cliche in football that fans should never fall in love with a loan player, but it’s fair to say at the very least that Blues fans have started to catch feelings for Jack Grealish after his impressive start since joining from Manchester City.

The Toffees don’t currently have any option to buy the winger at the end of his deal and could risk losing him over the summer if they can’t agree a permanent figure with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Elsewhere, Merlin Röhl has joined on loan from SC Freiburg. Fans are yet to see the German in action but what they do know is that the club have successfully negotiated an option to buy the midfielder permanently if he adapts well to his new surroundings in English football.

