Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Leeds United with ex-Rangers defender Nathan Patterson earning man of the match.

Everton are still winless in the 2022-23 Premier League season after drawing 1-1 against Leeds United at Elland Road.

But Frank Lampard will be pleased with the determination and resolve his depleted Toffees squad displayed to earn a point.

Anthony Gordon was on target for the visitors for successive games in the first half before Luis Sinisterra equalised for the home side after the break.

Everton had to be patient and disciplined during the opening salvos as Leeds monopolised possession.

But the Toffees remained resolute and got their rewards in the 16th minute when Gordon slotted home in style.

Chances were few and far between for Everton afterwards and had to soak up more pressure.

And eventually Leeds would breach the Blues when Sinisterra found the bottom corner in the 55th minute.

Both sides had their chances to claim all three points but both Whites forward Joe Gelhardt and Everton defender Nathan Patterson were thwarted.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 7

Was off his line alertly in the first half to thwart Rodrigo a goalscoring chance. Did get away with a mistimed punch when racing off his line, though. Made a sound save to deny Brendan Aaronson after the break but may be disappointed to have been caught flat-footed by Sinisterra. But then made an excellent save to deny Gelhardt.

Nathan Patterson - 8

Superb in the first half as he barely put a foot wrong shackling Jack Harrison. Same in the second half and made one brilliant recovery after being beaten by Harrison to cut out a cross. Will be disappointed he couldn’t find Everton’s winner, though, when he was thread through in the closing stages but was denied by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier. Man of the match.

Conor Coady - 7

Played deeper and remained impervious in the first half to deny Leeds any chances, while he made one big clearance. Reacted well in the second period to snuff out a loose ball in the box.

James Tarkowski - 7

Won a few headers in the first half. Got his feet mixed up in the second period which gave Gelhardt a chance but Pickford made a big save. Made a smart block to cut out a Dan James cross in the dying embers.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Put on the back foot in the first half, although tried to cleverly slip in Tom Davies a couple of times. One rare foray in the second period won Everton a corner that led to Onana’s chance.

Amadou Onana - 7

A mature first-half display as the £33 million summer signing was tasked with shielding the back four. Won the ball back before Demarai Gray’s offside goal with a well-timed tackle. Then had an effort blocked late on before making an important block to quell a Leeds attack.

Tom Davies - 5.5

Tried to make a couple of runs in behind the Leeds defence in the first half before needlessly being booked and then having a tame volley blocked.

Alex Iwobi - 6.5

Ran his socks of as per usual in the opening 45 minutes and slipped in Gordon with a well-weighted pass for an assist. The same in the second half.

Dwight McNeil - 5.5

Couldn’t have a big influence attacking-wise in the first period but was alert to pick up a loose ball in the build-up to Everton’s goal. Had a crack on goal in the second half that went wide and worked hard off the ball.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Another excellent finish from the fans’ favourite. Put Leeds on the retreat in the first half and won a dangerous free-kick after putting Everton ahead. Influence going forward unsurprisingly subsided as the Blues were put on the back foot before being booked for an off-the-ball incident. Then thread Patterson through with a perfectly-timed pass.

Demarai Gray - 5.5