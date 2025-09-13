Jack Grealish of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton continued an unbeaten run at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium but will be disappointed that they failed to earn victory over Aston Villa.

The Toffees were by far the better side in the Premier League encounter but lacked cutting edge in the final third and had to settle for a goalless draw. David Moyes’ men created a number of chances, with the visitors barely having any, but the game finished in a stalemate. The home side had 20 shot on goal but only two were on target which underlined their troubles in the final third.

Everton dominated the first half and should have been ahead inside three minutes when Iliman Ndiaye’s cross picked out Beto but he got his shot all wrong.

On 16 minutes, Jack Grealish almost bagged against his boyhood club but his deflected effort was well saved by the foot of Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Michael Keane had a couple of headers that he couldn’t hit the target with for the home side, while the best opening that Unai Emery’s side could muster was a blocked shot from Morgan Rogers.

Everton continued on the front foot after the interval and Beto again went close but he just couldn’t get a touch on James Garner’s inswinging delivery. However, Villa gave Moyes’ men a scare in the 50th minute when Emi Buendia’s deflected shot almost found the far corner but went wide.

Eight minutes later, Beto had to do better when he was slipped in inside the Villa box but was caught in two minds and failed to capitalise. Then on 72 minutes, Martinez had to be alert when he tipped over Keane’s header.

And with two minutes remaining, substitute Thierno Barry burst his way towards goal but was forced wide and saw his shot blocked by Tyrone Mings.

It was a game that Everton will undoubtedly feel they deserved three points in but there were positives with the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield next up.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6

Barely troubled in the first half. Off his line to bravely collect a free-kick in the second period.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Had one moment of doubt when he allowed a ball to run over his head in the first half but otherwise sound. Didn’t give anything away in the second period.

James Tarkowski - 7

Stepped into several tackles in the first half and played a superb long ball for Beto that should have come to more. Threw himself in the way of Buendia’s shot that deflected just wide and commanded Everton’s defence.

Michael Keane - 8

Solid throughout the opening period, making an important block from a Morgan Rogers shot and was a threat from set-pieces. Mopped up everything that came his way in the second half and went so close on two occasions.

James Garner - 8

Showed his usual tenacity in the first half and threw himself at a couple of crosses. Won all of his duels and offered an outlet on the attack. Superb as a makeshift left-back once again.

Tim Iroegbunam - 6

Quietly went about his business in the first half before giving away a free-kick which earned him a booking. Had an effort blocked not too long before being subbed in the 66th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Snapped and snarled away as usual in the first half. Continued that way after the break.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Gave Villa plenty to think about every time he had the ball in the first half. Continued that way in the second period as Lucas Digne and Buendia were both booked for fouls on the Senegalese.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 6

Efficient with the ball in the first half without making a killer impact, but corners were dangerous. Kept things ticking in the second period and took a booking for a cynical foul to stop a Villa attack.

Jack Grealish - 7

Had his boyhood club on the backfoot in possession in the first half and forced a good save out of Martinez. Probably not greedy enough in the second half, though, when he worked himself a couple of decent openings but did whip in the crosses for Keane’s chances.

Beto - 5

Movement caused problems for Villa’s defence in the first half but had to do better with his early chance. Went so close shortly after the break but had to make up his mind when slipped in after that. Kept giving the visitors something to think about, to his credit, before being subbed in the 75th minute. A mixed bag.

Sub 1 - Merlin Rohl (replaced Iroegbunam) - 6

Showed some good touches on debut.

Sub 2 - Thierno Barry (replaced Beto) - 6

Unable to take his chance but showed glimpses of his ability.