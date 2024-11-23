Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton reacts after missing a chance during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brentford FC at Goodison Park on November 23, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings and scores from the 0-0 draw against Brentford in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton were left to rue a missed opportunity as they were held to a 0-0 draw against 10-man Brentford at Goodison Park.

The Toffees had a numerical advantage for more than half the game after Christian Norgaard was sent off shortly before the interval. Sean Dyche’s side had missed chances even before the red card and were unable to break down a stubborn Bees defence in the second period.

Everton made a bright start but were profligate in front of goal. In the sixth minute, Idrissa Gana Gueye struck a volley that found Dominic Calvert-Lewin in acres of space but his snapshot forced a magnificent save out of Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

From the subsequent corner, Gueye again picked up a loose ball and picked out Calvert-Lewin, who this time flashed wide. On eight minutes, the lively Dwight McNeil couldn’t find the target from a good position before Calvert-Lewin spurned another big opportunity in the 26th minute when denied by Flekken at the near post.

Brentford did start having more joy on the front foot and in the 37th minute, Yoane Wissa burst towards goal but was denied by onrushing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Then four minutes later, there was a huge moment. Bees captain Norgaard challenged for a loose ball in the Toffees area, with Pickford going down after contact. Referee Chris Kavanagh initially did not give a foul but was recommended to review the incident by VAR - and subsequently issued Norgaard a straight red card for serious foul play.

With a numerical advantage, it was scarcely a surprise that Everton dominated the second period. Gueye’s dipping effort produced a good save out of Flekken and then in the 62nd minute, Vitalii Mykolenko couldn’t keep his shot down when getting in front of his market to meet a Jesper Lindstrom cross.

However, the Blues were fired a stark warning shot a minute later when Brentford mustered a counter-attack and were fortunate that Keane Lewis-Potter’s effort was tame before Mathias Jensen crashed over from the rebound.

A frantic period ensured before Everton eventually gained control again and substitute Beto wasted two decent openings before a low McNeil shot was well held by Flekken. And in the dying embers, a bouncing ball fell for Beto inside the area but his effort was thwarted from close range.

At the final whistle, boos inevitably rang out from the home faithful as they were left disgruntled Everton lacked any sort of cutting edge - with Dyche’s men winning only one of their six games at Goodison this season.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 7

Cut out one cross in the first half before making a good save to deny Wissa one-on-one. Managed to continue after Norgaard’s red-card challenge. Read Lewis-Potter to keep the score level after the break.

Ashley Young - 6

Economical in possession in the first half and stood up a dangerous cross just before the break. Proved an outlet after the interval from the right with his deliveries causing issues.

James Tarkowski - 7

One brilliant Cruyff turn inside his own box started a swift attack and got in the way of everything. Solid in the second period.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 6

Forayed out of the back with the ball several times and allowed Everton to play higher. Dealt with everything after the break.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Seemed to be given a new role to get forward more often in the first half and whipped a couple of decent crosses in. Kept getting forward after the interval but simply had to hit the target with his gilt-edged chance. Then had a late effort deflected wide.

Jesper Lindstrom - 6

Not involved too much in the first half but worked hard down the flank. Had a deflected effort go over in the second period then should have had an assist when teeing-up a Mykolenko opportunity. Subbed in the 72nd minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Almost engineered a Calvert-Lewin breakthrough twice in as many first-half minutes before flashing narrowly wide early on. Provided his usual energy and then had a decent effort saved after the break. Kept at it in the engine room.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6

Kept things simple for the most part in the first half. Similar in the second half before being subbed in the 72nd minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Started the first half really bright and had an effort deflected wide but not as influential before the break. Switched to the No.10 position after the interval and got into some threatening positions without hurting Brentford before then moving back to the flank.

Dwight McNeil - 7

Everton’s talisman in the first half. Plenty of play came through him as he constantly picked up the ball between the lines but will be disappointed not to have scored. Moved to the left wing in the second half and whipped in a few dangerous balls. Then moved to the right-hand side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 5

Ran the Brentford defence ragged at times in the first half but failed to take three golden chances. Didn’t get any service after the break, though, and strayed offside too frequently. Wasteful in the final third as his goal drought stretched to eight games.

Sub 1 - Orel Mangala (replaced Doucoure) - 6

Kept things ticking.

Sub 2 - Beto (replaced Lindstrom) - 5

Failed to keep his composure with two decent chances.