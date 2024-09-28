Dwight McNeil of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings and match report from the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton recorded their first Premier League victory of the season as they battled from behind to triumph over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Dwight McNeil’s second-half double earned the Toffees a 2-1 win to ease the pressure on manager Sean Dyche. It also capped a week to celebrate off the pitch following the announcement of the Friedkin Group’s prospective takeover from Farhad Moshiri.

Both sides went into the encounter having failed to win in their opening five league games. Everton had just a single point and lost leads in their previous four matches in all competition, while Palace had accrued three points.

The breakthrough arrived in just the 10th minute and it was another set-piece goal conceded by Dyche’s men. From the second phase of a corner, Maxence Lacroix won a header at the back post and Marc Guehi’s deft touch found the back of the net.

The Blues mustered a couple of good chances to level the scoring, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin having a header from a corner cleared off the line on 22 minutes before Dwight McNeil nodded wide in space in the 37th minute. But in truth, the hosts deserved to go into the break behind, with Palace having much of the better play overall.

Dyche would likely have had some stern words for his Everton troops at the interval. To their credit, they responded emphatically in the second period. It took the Blues inside two minutes to restore parity when McNeil found space outside the box and curled home a beauty into the top corner.

And in the 54th minute, it was that man McNeil who put the home side ahead. Substitute Jack Harrison whipped in a delightful cross and McNeil kept his composure to neatly finish at the near post.

There was little in the way of goalscoring chances for a large period afterwards. It wasn’t until the 81st minute when Abdoulaye Doucoure was set free by Calvert-Lewin and as he went to pull the trigger, Palace defender Maxence Lacroix made a last-ditch challenge.

Nerves did begin to set in during the dying embers, although the Eagles scarcely looked like grabbing a late equaliser. It was a win that was much-needed for Everton and Dyche - and now momentum must be built after moving up to 15th in the table. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 7

No chance with the opening goal. Otherwise untested in the first half before smothering an Adam Wharton volley at the death. Claimed everything he needed to off his line in the second period and slowed things down when needed.

Ashley Young - 6

Lost possession too much in the first half. But responded to his credit by nipping in to win the ball and assist McNeil’s equaliser. Kept things tight after that.

James Tarkowski - 8

Got in the way of a well-struck Eddie Nketiah effort in the first half and made a full-blooded challenge on Jean-Pilippe Mateta. Completely dominant after the interval. Best performance of the season.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Caught out early on the ball and passing was a bit rusty. But settled into things and won everything in the second period.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Stood up a good cross for McNeil’s effort but Palace got in a few times down his flank. Far better positionally in the second period.

Jesper Lindstrom - 5

Started OK but confidence jettisoned as the first half wore on. No surprise he was subbed at half-time.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5

Outjumped by Lacroix for Palace’s opener and looked uncomfortable on the ball. Kept things simpler on the ball after the break and had a big chance taken away from him following an excellent Lacroix tackle when about to pull the trigger.

Orel Mangala - 6

Offered more than Doucoure in the first half as he showed composure at times on the ball. Sat a bit deeper in the second half and gave the protection needed. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

In and out of the first half and his most valuable contribution was a header to quell a Palace attack. Had a few clever moments after the break without really hurting Palace.

Dwight McNeil - 8

Was Everton’s main threat in the first half but decision-making was questionable at times and should have hit the target with his header. However, stepped up to the plate wonderfully in the second period. Finished with aplomb to equalise and then his match-winner was another classy strike for different reasons. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7

So close to netting an equaliser with his blocked header but otherwise fed off scraps. No chances on goal in the second half but stretched the Palace defence really well.

Sub 1 - Jack Harrison - 6

Whipped in the cross that yielded McNeil’s second goal. Gave more nous down the flank.

Sub 2 - James Garner - N/A

Helped see the win out.

Sub 3 - Idrissa Gana Gueye - N/A

Ditto.