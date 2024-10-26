Beto of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on October 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings and scores in the 1-1 draw against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Everton made it five games unbeaten as they required a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Substitute Beto came to the Toffees’ rescue in the dying embers after Alex Iwobi had come back to haunt his former club midway through the second half. Sean Dyche’s side were second-best for much of the encounter but displayed resolve to earn a share of the spoils.

The first half was a largely subdued affair, with goalscoring chances limited. Fulham had the first opportunity on seven minutes when Raul Jimenez found space inside the box but his effort was easily held by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. In the 27th minute, Adama Troare had a good opening when he found space on the right-hand side but his angled drive was kept out by Pickford before Emile Smith Rowe crashed a volley over from the next phase.

Then on 32 minutes, Everton sparked into life. Idrissa Gana Gueye’s long-range rocket smashed the crossbar and Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacted to finish the rebound. However, the striker adjudged to have strayed narrowly offside.

Jimenez then had another effort on goal for Fulham but Michael Keane got in the way before visiting keeper Bernd Leno was called into action for the first time when clutching Dwight McNeil’s header. Then just before the break, former Everton winger Alex Iwobi had a golden chance when the ball fell kindly for him at the back post but he fired over the crossbar.

However, Iwobi would come back to leave his mark on his previous club. Smith Rowe weaved his way beyond several Everton players before finding Iwobi, who picked out the bottom corner from outside the area.

In truth, the Blues scarcely threatened for an equaliser. The closest they went was when Beto had a header on goal but Leno gathered routinely. However, in stoppage-time, Everton mustered their best opportunity and made it count. Ashley Young cut back Iliman Ndiaye’s cross and there was Beto to snaffle home from close range.

It was probably less than Everton deserved but luck has gone against them at times - and they extended the unbeaten streak. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Made a fine save from Traore to keep Everton level in the first half. Little chance with Iwobi’s goal and otherwise untroubled.

Ashley Young - 6

Defended his flank well in the first half, making one important challenge on Andreas Pereira. Beaten by Smith Rowe in the build-up to Fulham’s opener but notched the assist for the equaliser.

James Tarkowski - 5

Thundered into one early tackle but was almost punished when he allowed Jimenez too much space inside the area. Gave Iwobi too much space to shoot and booked in the second half.

Michael Keane - 6

Got in the way of everything that came his way in the first half, including Jimenez’s effort. Maybe could have closed Iwobi down for the goal although it wasn’t his side of the defence. Ended the game as a striker after McNeil’s injury.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Fulham’s more dangerous moments came down his side in the first half but swung in the cross for McNeil’s chance. Got tighter defensively in the second half and did provide an outlet, although should have done better with a cross-cum-shot when the game was goalless.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 8

Won plenty of second balls in the opening period and was so close to breaking the deadlock with his stinging effort. Showed his experience in the second period by keeping the ball in tight areas on several occasions and made an outstanding sliding tackle in his own box on Reiss Nelson. Immense.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6

Battled away throughout the first half. Similar in the second half before being replaced in the 81st minute.

Jack Harrison - 4

Had a couple of moments without really impacting the first half. Sliced an effort wide in the second period before unsurprisingly being subbed in the 68th minute. Ineffective.

Dwight McNeil - 5

Tried to make things happen in the first half but struggled before having a header comfortably saved. Had a deflected shot saved in the closing stages before being subbed off with an injury.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Couldn’t really get going in the first half. Barely involved after the break but swung in the cross that would lead to the equaliser.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 5

Starved of service for much of the first half but showed his striking instincts when he thought he’d broke the deadlock but was offside. Was offside on another two occasions and then saw little of the ball before being replaced in the 81st minute.

Sub 1 - Jesper Lindstrom (replaced Harrison) - 6

Couldn’t really get going.

Sub 2 - Omel Mangala (replaced Doucoure) - 6

Added more energy in the engine room.

Sub 3 - Beto - 7

Had a header saved but pounced like a predator after that to earn a point. So busy after coming on.

Sub 4 - Jarrad Branthwaite - N/A