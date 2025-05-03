Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton player ratings from the 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton threw away a two-goal advantage as their penultimate game at Goodison Park ended in a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town.

The Toffees appeared they would cruise to victory on an emotional after in the famous stadium dedicated to the supporters, with Beto and Dwight McNeil scoring in the first half. But David Moyes’ side let Ipswich - already relegated from the Premier League this season - back into the encounter and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was frustration at the full-time whistle, with fans knowing they’ll return to the famous stadium one just one more occasion before moving to Bramley-Moore Dock next campaign.

Match report

Everton started the game on the front foot, with Beto spurning two headed opportunities and flying a bicycle kick over the crossbar. But the striker made no mistake when he was presented with another chance in the 26th minute. Charly Alcaraz sent in a cross and there was Beto to glance home into the far corner.

And nine minutes later, the Toffees doubled their advantage when McNeil was given too much space by the Ipswich defence and his sweetly struck shot left visiting goalkeeper Alex Palmer flat-footed.

But the Tractor Boys reduced the deficit four minutes before the interval, with Julio Enciso picking out the top corner with aplomb from 25 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were few goalscoring opportunities for both sides in the second period. McNeil whipped in a couple of teasing deliveries that no blue shirt could get on the end of for Everton, while Enciso was crowded out when he pulled the trigger on the edge of the box and Pickford easily gathered.

However, in the 79th minute, there was finally a clear opening, with the Tractor Boys taking full advantage. Omari Hutchinson’s cross from the byline picked out George Hirst in acres of space and he headed home to equalise.

Everton were unable to muster any more chances to claim victory and manager Moyes would have been frustrated how his side left the door open for Ipswich to get back into the game. And with just one game remaining at Goodison, against Southampton on Sunday 18 May, supporters will want to see the perfect send-off with a triumph.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6

Untroubled for much of the first half then could do little about Enciso’s strike. Then was helpless to Hirt’s equaliser.

Nathan Patterson - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found himself in plenty of space down the right flank but crossed into the goalkeeper’s arms a couple of times in the first half, but played an incisive pass to assist McNeil’s goal. Put in few better crosses after the interval before being subbed in the 82nd minute.

Jake O’Brien - 5

A skirmish with Liam Delap earned O’Brien a yellow card in the first half but was otherwise untroubled. Made one fine recovery run to quell Jack Clarke although lost Hirst for the equaliser and didn’t look settled after that.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Taken out by a Delap challenge in the first half and was solid throughout. Similiar in the second half.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 5

Overlapping run and blocked cross would lead to Alcaraz picking up the ball and picking out Beto for the opener. Put in a couple of crosses after the break but a rash mistimed tackle on Dara O’Shea gave Ipswich the advantage and their equaliser. That challenge earned him a booking.

Dwight McNeil - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed one excellent bit of skill early in the first half and corners with dangerous. Did take a little while to really get into things from open play but made no mistake with his goal. Was Everton’s most potent threat in the second half, with his deliveries crying out to be attacked by a team-mate. Subbed in the 78th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Displayed his usual nous and calmness in the first half but may be disappointed how Enciso skipped past him before the goal. Similar in the second half and his deflection when trying to block Hutchinson’s cross put the ball on a plate for Hirst. Seemed to tire in the closing stages and not a surprise when he was subbed in the 90th minute.

James Garner - 7

Showed energy and desire to win a couple of big sliding tackles in the first half but should have closed down Enciso more promptly. Produced one excellent bit of work to stop Enciso on the counter early in the second half and tried to make things happen on the ball without really impacting things.

Charly Alcaraz - 6

Pinpoint across found the head of Beto to open the scoring but not too much else from him in the first half. Displayed tenacity in the second half but lacked quality. Subbed in the 90th minute.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Displayed some trickery in the first half but couldn’t get on the ball as much as he may have liked. Moved to the let after the break and had his moments but couldn’t deliver a killer punch.

Beto - 7

Might have been thinking it would not be his day when having a header saved then sending a bicycle kick over the bar. But Beto made no mistake when another chance came his way in the first half, glancing into the far corner. Couldn’t latch on to any of McNeil’s crosses in the second period before being subbed in the 78th minute.

Sub 1 - Jack Harrison (replaced McNeil) - 6

Lively enough as he put one good cross into the box.

Sub 2 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (replaced Beto) - 6

Produced some decent touches.

Sub 3 - Ashley Young (replaced Patterson) - N/A

Sub 4 - Youssef Chermiti (replaced Alcaraz) - N/A

Sub 5 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Gueye) - N/A