Everton player ratings from the 2-1 loss against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to their Premier League title defence as they delivered a 2-1 victory over Everton in the 247th Merseyside derby at Anfield.

First-half goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike were enough for the Reds to retain the city’s bragging rights. Idrissa Gana Gueye’s fine finish gave Everton a lifeline after the break but Arne Slot’s side held out and did not need a late goal for the first time this campaign to yield three points.

Liverpool started the game brightly and got their reward in the 10th minute when Mo Salah picked out the penetrative run of Gravenberch and he deftly finished into the far corner.

Salah had his own chance to double the lead six minutes later but he curled a shot over the crossbar.

Everton created their first opportunity on 27 minutes but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could not steer a left-footed effort on target. And within two minutes, Liverpool had their second through another fine move. This time, Gravenberch turned provided when he slipped a pass into Ekitike, who kept his cool to finish through the legs of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, the Toffees did reduce the arrears in the 58th minute when Iliman Ndiaye teed-up Gueye for finish with aplomb. However, Everton were unable to create any other clear-cut chances, while Liverpool had some threatening moments but also did not truly test Pickford.

It means that Liverpool have won all five league games so far, putting early pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of their meeting tomorrow. Everton, meanwhile, lost for the first time since the opening day of the campaign at Leeds United.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6

Little chance with the opening goal but may be disappointed Ekitike’s went through his legs. Off his line well on one occasion in the second period.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Had a decent duel with Gakpo in the first half, probably coming out on top. Did well enough after the break.

James Tarkowski - 7

Made a couple of big sliding challenges throughout the encounter.

Michael Keane - 6

Made some decent challenges and clearances.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 5

Had a tough time in the first half and didn’t offer anything on the front foot. Started to struggle as the game wore on, though, and subbed late on.

James Garner - 7

Plugged away to his credit in the first half. Continued that way after the break as he wasn’t afraid to get stuck in.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Couldn’t properly connect with a chance in the first half but made no mistake with his opportunity in the second period.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Struggled to get going for much of the first half and booked. Lacked his usual spark but made the right decision to tee-up Gueye. Subbed late on.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 5

Started slowly but had Everton’s best chance of the first half and grew into things. Had some moments in the second half but often overcrowded.

Jack Grealish - 6

Got the better of Liverpool a few times down the flank in the first half and slipped in Dewsbury-Hall for his chance. Swung in the cross for Gueye’s goal but didn’t get much change out of Bradley.

Beto - 4

Constantly lost the ball and no surprise he was subbed at half-time. Pretty woeful, in truth.

Sub 1 - Thierno Barry (replaced Beto) - 5

Better than Beto but was easily handled.

Sub 2 - Tyler Dibling (replaced Mykolenko) - N/A

Sub 3 - Charly Alcaraz (replaced Ndiaye) - N/A