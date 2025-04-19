Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton’s wait for official confirmation of Premier League survival will go on a little longer as they fell to an undeserved 2-0 defeat by Manchester City at Goodison Park.

The Toffees more than matched the current champions but conceded with six minutes remaining as David Moyes lost for only the third time in the league since returning as manager.

While Everton did not create a plethora of clear-cut chances, they would have been deserving of at least a share of the spoils but Nico O’Reilly broke the deadlock in the 84th minute before Mateo Kovacic doubled the advantage in stoppage-time in the third-last game that will take place at Goodison.

Everton vs Man City match report

The first half was a largely cagey affair, although Everton probably had the better of things. It was City that mustered the maiden opportunity, with Matheus Nunes’ shot from outside the box easily dealt with by home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

On 31 minutes, the Toffees went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock with their first chance as James Tarkowski met James Garner’s corner but headed against the far post.

Everton wanted a penalty just before the break as they appealed for a handball against Savinho. Referee Simon Hooper was not interested and City burst away at pace, with the ball falling for Kevin De Bruyne from 20 yards. The City captain’s powerful drive appeared to be finding the far corner but Everton defender Jake O’Brien made a magnificent, brave block to thwart the effort with his head.

The encounter thankfully picked up after the interval, with Everton going close just two mintues after the restart when Tarkowski headed on for Jarrad Branthwaite but he was denied by Ortega. Then in the 61st minute, Abdoulaye Doucoure weaved himself space into the City are but Ortega was equal to the shot.

City did still carry a threat, though, and with 17 minutes remaining Pickford had to show his reflexes to repel a well-struck effort from Bernardo Silva. And with six minutes left on the clock, Pep Guaridola’s found the breakthrough when O’Reilly got on the end of a cross from the byline. Then in stoppage-time, Kovacic added a second when his shot while falling to the ground picked out the far corner.

The defeat leaves Everton 13th in the Premier League table with five games remaining although they will officially be safe from relegation should Ipswich Town fail to beat Arsenal tomorrow. There will be disappointment but the performance was further evidence of the improvements made since Moyes was rehired as boss in January.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7

Comfortably dealt with City’s only effort in the first half. Made an easy save from Savinho after the break but then got down well to deny Silva. Then bailed out Keane with a save. No chance with O’Reilly or Kovacic’s effort.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Was pretty sound defensively but crossing limitations were somewhat exposed in the first half although brave header thwarted De Bruyne’s effort. Did as well as expected after the break.

James Tarkowski - 7

Didn’t put a foot wrong in the first half and did so well to get on the end of Garner’s corner and steer a header beyond a rooted Stefan Ortega but was denied by the post. Got on the end of am early free-kick in the second half that led to Branthwaite’s chance but pulled up only minutes later with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Had to be subbed.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Fairly comfortable throughout the first half. Went close to scoring and made an important block in the second period.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Swung in a couple of earl crosses that Everton should have made the most of in the first half and kept things tight at the back. Good for much of the second half, producing one thunderous tackle and played a couple of nice passes - but got beaten down the flank for City’s opener. Had a late shot blocked.

Jack Harrison - 6

Looked the player most likely to make something happen in the first half but should have done better with one cross he got on the end of. Had a penalty appeal for handball turned down. Stood up a cross early in the second half but couldn’t continue to impact things and subbed in the 79th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Buzzed around as per usual in the first half and used the ball well. Continued to display all of his nous after the break and took one for the team when booking to stop a City counter. Subbed in the 79th minute.

James Garner - 7

Picked up the ball in deep positions throughout the first half to get Everton going. Kept up those traits in the second half.

Iliman Ndiaye - 5

Couldn’t really get into the first half to hurt City. Showed a bit more in the second period but not as effective as he can be before being subbed in the 79th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6

Kept his shape to frustrate Everton in the first half and his powerful run led to a penalty appeal. Posed a threat in front of goal after the break and kept digging in on the back foot.

Armando Broja - 5

Had a couple of neat touches in the first half but was on the periphery of things. Battled away in the second half but didn’t really impact things and was subbed in the 63rd minute.

Sub 1 - Michael Keane (replaced Tarkowski) - 5

Booked shortly after coming on and misplaced header was almost punished by Marmoush. Poor defending put Everton under pressure and allowed another phase of play that led to City’s opener. Looked really uncomfortable.

Sub 2 - Beto (replaced Broja) - 6

Gave City’s defence much more to think about with his movement.

Sub 3 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Gueye) - N/A

Picked up a booking and too easily cut through.

Sub 4 - Dwight McNeil (replaced Harrison) - N/A

Didn’t do anything of note.

Sub 5 - Charly Alcaraz (replaced Ndiaye) - N/A

Ditto.