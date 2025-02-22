Everton player ratings and scores from the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton were left frustrated as they threw away a two-goal lead to be held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were cruising to a fifth Premier League win in seven games as goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure put in the driving seat at half-time. And despite barely being in trouble, the door was left ajar for United to get back into the game and earn what felt like a smash-and-grab point.

David Moyes’ side were then denied a stoppage-time penalty after a VAR review and had to settle for a share of the spoils although it should have been a victory.

Everton had the first chance when Jack Harrison’s cross picked out Beto but his header was saved in the sixth minute. On 12 minutes, United had a rare opening when Rasmus Hojlund’s angled effort was kept out by the legs of Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton started to turn the screw and they were ahead in the 19th minute. United failed to deal with a corner and the ball fell for Beto to lash home.

And 13 minutes later, the advantage was doubled. A sweeping counter-attack saw Harrison’s shot spilt by Onana and Doucoure displayed the desire to net get to the loose ball and head home.

Everton were comfortable for much of the second half, with Doucoure having a shot saved down the throat of Onana. But the visitors got back into the game against the run of play in the 72nd minute when Doucoure was penalised for handball and Bruno Fernandes converted the free-kick from just outside the box.

That swung momentum in the Red Devils’ favour - and they were level with 10 minutes remaining. Everton cleared a free-kick but the ball fell to Manuel Ugarte, whose fine volley found the far corner.

But there was to be more drama - and Everton thought it had gone their way. Substitute Ashley Young went down inside the box in stoppage-time and referee Andy Madley awarded a penalty. However, after watching the replay on the pitchside monitor following a VAR review, Madley overturned his decision to the ire of the Goodison crowd.

A share of the spoils meant that the Blues have stretched their unbeaten league streak to six games since Moyes’ return as manager - but they will be irked another triumph was not yielded.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6

Made one good save with his feet when the game was goalless and distribution was good in the first half. But went too early to the side of the goal his wall was protecting which allowed Fernandes’ free-kick to find the back of the net.

Jake O’Brien - 7

Gave little away down his flank before committing a late foul that earned him a booking in the first half. Showed his running power going forward on a couple of occasions after the break, putting in the cross for a Doucoure chance. Continues to impress as a makeshift full-back.

James Tarkowski - 7

Dealt with everything required of him in the first half. The same in the second half. Harshly conceded twice.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 8

Won absolutely everything that came his way, especially aerially, in the first half. Showed his class in the second half when cutting out a cross then brilliantly stopping a corner and heading back to Pickford. Didn’t deserve to be on the end of conceding two goals.

Vitalli Mykolenko - 6

Didn’t have much defending to do in the first half but played some decent passes. Made an important clearance in the closing stages when the only player back from a corner.

Jesper Lindstrom - 5

Won the corner for the opening goal and his through ball led to the second. Did lose the ball too often in the first half, though. Looked as if he was starting to tire shortly into the second half and it wasn’t a big surprise when he was subbed in the 54th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 8

Was like a hoover in the first half as he constantly won tackles and interceptions. Continued in that manner after the break and then his wicked shot would lead to the late penalty drama. Monstrous.

James Garner - 7

Put a real shift out of possession in the first half putting himself about and was effective on the ball. Booked in the second half and while he kept going, he did look jaded and was subbed in the 83rd minute.

Jack Harrison - 6

Whipped in the cross for Beto’s early chance, set-pieces were a constantly threat and his shot led to the second goal. Had to do more work on the back foot after the break.

Abdoualye Doucoure - 7

Was a constant thorn in United’s side with his pressing in the first half. Earned the assist for Beto’s opener then showed magnificent desire to win the loose ball and head home the second. Kept on putting pressure on United in the second half had a chance saved but his flailing arm gave Fernandes a second bite at the cherry to reduce the arrears. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

Beto - 7

Ran United’s defence ragged in the first half. His finish for the opener was scruffy but that didn’t matter then intelligent movement yielded the second. Kept on harrying United in the second half but had minimal chances before a header towards the end.

Sub 1 - Ashley Young (replaced Lindstrom) - 6

Added more nous and got himself into some dangerous areas. Denied a penalty.

Sub 2 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Garner) - N/A

Sub 3 - Charly Alcaraz (replaced Doucoure) - N/A