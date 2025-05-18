Everton player ratings vs Southampton. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the final game at Goodison Park against Southampton.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton brought the curtain down on their time at Goodison Park in perfect fashion as they delivered a 2-0 victory over Southampton.

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half double for the Toffees proved enough on an emotional day for supporters and players alike at the Grand Old Lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win could have been more emphatic but it was the result that all fans yearned for as Everton gave Goodison the send-off it deserved before moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Match report

Everton made a blistering start, with Abdoulaye Doucoure being denied by a fine Aaron Ramsdale save in the fourth minute. But two minutes later, the Toffees had the breakthrough when Ndiaye burst at the Southampton and calmly finished into the bottom corner.

Everton continued to dominate, with Beto finding the back of the net twice but both were ruled out for offside. However, on the stroke of half-time, the lead was doubled when Dwight McNeil threaded a pass through the Southampton defence and Ndiaye reacted first to round Ramsdale and score his second of the game.

The Blues created chances in the second half, with James Garner stinging the palms of Ramsdale and Beto’s powerful header going just over. At the other end, home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a couple of decent stops with his feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it proved the afternoon that everyone hoped for at Goodison, while the win means that Everton have definitely finished above Manchester United and Tottenham in the Premier League table.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7

Barely had a thing to do in the first half. Made one good stop in the second half when called into action and then another late on.

Seamus Coleman - 6

Won an early corner but was substituted in the 18th minute, although it was unclear if that was due to injury or it was pre-planned. A proud moment for the Everton captain nonetheless.

Jake O’Brien - 7

Breezed through the first half. Similar in the second period.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didn’t put a foot wrong in the first half. Slice one attempted clearance after the break but otherwise sound before being subbed in the 75th minute.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Thundered into a couple of sliding tackles in the first half and cross-cum-shot led to Doucoure’s early chance. Put in a couple of decent crosses into the box after the break.

Dwight McNeil - 6

Perhaps wasn’t involved much as he’d have liked before playing the delightful through ball for Ndiaye’s second goal. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Put himself about as usual in the first half and won the ball back plenty of times. Seemed to get even stringer after the interval.

James Garner - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buzzed around in the first half and kept things simple. Might have done better with his effort early in the second half but stuck at it.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8

Displayed superb composure for both of his goals. Not as involved after the break but the damage was already done before being subbed in the 75th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6

Unlucky to have had an early chance saved but pressed Southampton relentlessly. Headed an effort wide in the second half before being subbed in the 65th minute in what could potentially be his final home game for Everton. Was emotional leaving the pitch.

Beto - 8

Could well have had a double had he not strayed offside but all-round game was good in the first half. Continued to prove a handful after the break and really did deserve a goal.

Sub 1 - Ashley Young (replaced Coleman) - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whipped in the cross for Beto’s second disallowed goal and provided an outlet.

Sub 2 - Jack Harrison (replaced McNeil) - 6

Sub 3 - Carlos Alcaraz (replaced Doucoure) - 6

Sub 4 - Michael Keane (replaced Branthwaite) - 6

Sub 5 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (replaced Ndiaye) - 6