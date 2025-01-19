Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton player ratings from the 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

David Moyes earned his first victory since returning as Everton manager as Tottenham Hotspur were defeated 3-2 at Goodison Park.

The Toffees scored all three goals in the first half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagging his first since September, Iliman Ndiaye netting and Spurs’ Archie Gray turning into his own net. It was a much-needed and deserved triumph for Everton, who edged four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. There was a nervy finish, with Spurs scoring twice in the closing stages, but the Blues held on for their first league win since 4 December.

Everton mustered the first chance on goal when Jesper Lindstrom’s 20-yard effort was well saved by Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. But the Toffees had the breakthrough six minutes later, with Calvert-Lewin ending his barren streak. He was fed in by Idrissa Gana Gueye and showed close control before keeping his composure to finish.

Spurs did threaten to equalise, with James Tarkowski making a fine last-ditch tackle on Son Heung-Min before the visiting captain had a shot saved by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Moyes’ troops started to get on top again as Orel Mangala forced a decent save out of Kinsky. And on the half-hour mark, the lead was doubled when Ndiaye played a neat one-two with Gueye and drove into the box before rifling into the top corner.

Everton then had their third in the seventh minute of stoppage-time. James Tarkowski headed back across goal and the ball was helped on by Calvert-Lewin, with Archie Gray inadvertently turning into his own net.

There was unsurprisingly less goalmouth action in the second period but Everton still had the better of things. In the 61st minute, Vitalii Mykolenko crashed off the bar. Then from the subsequent Spurs goal-kick, Linstrom pilfered possession and fed Calvert-Lewin although his effort went just wide of the far post.

With 13 minutes remaining, Tottenham were given a glimmer of hope when Dejan Kulusevski took advantage of Pickford racing off his line and dinked into an unguarded net. That set up a nervy finish and Goodison became even more tense when ex-Blues favourite Richarlison tucked home from close range in added-time.

However, there was to be no more late drama, with Goodison euphoric when the final whistle went. It was a deserved three points, with the performance improving markedly. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Made two saves from Son in the first half, albeit both were fairly comfortable, but distribution was excellent. Didn’t have an awful lot to do in the second period but got caught out of position for Kulusevski’s goal.

Jake O’Brien - 7

Played a loose pass early on but was otherwise sound in the first half as he was asked to play right-back. Kept things tight defensively in the second period. Subbed in the 88th minute and performed well on his full Premier League debut.

James Tarkowski - 8

Produced an excellent sliding challenge to dispossess Son when he was about to pull the trigger and was faultless in the first half. Played his part in the third goal when heading back across goal. Continued to be imperious after the break winning everything that came his way.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 8

Solid throughout the opening period and one raking pass for Calvert-Lewin that beat the Spurs defence should have yielded more. Made one crucial sliding clearance in the second half and read the game really well in the closing stages as Spurs pressed forward.

Vitalii Mykolnko - 7

Defended his flank in the first half and got forward to support when he could. Probably should have done better with his second-half shot and started to get put under pressure defensively as Tottenham tried to find Kulusevski

Jesper Lindstrom - 8

Lively from the outset, testing Kinsky with an early effort and putting Spurs on the back foot when he could before his cross helped yield the third goal. Continued to be lively after the break and might well have had an assist but Calvert-Lewin couldn’t hit the target. Subbed in the 70th minute after having his best game since arriving on loan from Napoli.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 9

Instrumental in both goals and popped up absolutely everywhere in the first half. Continued that way in the second period, picking the ball up and playing one-twos. Monstrous.

Orel Mangala - 7

Clever dummy in the build-up for the opening goal shouldn’t go under-rated and was efficient on the ball, while he had a decent effort saved. Battled away in the second period but was booked for a foul.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8

Didn’t see the ball as much as he’d have liked in the first half but produced the magic for Everton’s second goal with his trickery. Got at Spurs when he could after the break before being subbed in the 81st minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7

Pressed relentlessly in the first half and kept at it in the second period, although got away with one loose pass in the closing stages that could have given Everton problems.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 8

Conjured the finish every Evertonian knows he’s capable of the open the scoring. Such a handful in the first half but will rue he couldn’t do better when latching on to Branthwaite’s long ball. Unlucky not to have doubled his tally in the second period when shooting just wide but continued to offer a focal point.

Sub 1 - Ashley Young (replaced Lindstrom) - 6

Showed experience operating on both flanks but maybe should have got out quicker to shut down the cross for Richarlison’s goal.

Sub 2 - Nathan Patterson - N/A

Sub 3 - Michael Keane - N/A