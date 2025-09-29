Michael Keane of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton remain unbeaten at Hill Dickinson Stadium but will be disappointed to have been held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Michael Keane was on target for the Toffees who dominated large parts of the Premier League encounter but Jarrad Bowen’s leveller for the struggling Hammers meant the spoils were shared in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game since replacing Graham Potter in the London Stadium hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, it was a missed opportunity for David Moyes’ side, who were the better outfit overall but lacked a killer instinct in front of goal.

Match report

Everton had the first real chance in the 15th minute when James Tarkowski’s cross picked out Beto but the striker’s header was tame.

However, there was nothing meek about Keane’s effort that opened the scoring three minutes later. James Garner whipped in an inswinging cross and Keane powered home a header beyond West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

And on 35 minutes, Everton almost doubled their lead when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was picked out by Iliman Ndiaye but nodded wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side continued to be on the front foot after the break, with Idrissa Gana Gueye flying a shot over the crossbar and Garner having a well-struck volley well held by Areola.

West Ham were given the momentum when Everton defender Jake O’Brien’s header back to Jordan Pickford was cut out by Summerville but his effort was saved by the goalkeeper. However, the visitors were level in the 65th minute when Jarrad Bowen was left in space at the back post and his deflected effort found its way beyond Pickford.

And seven minutes later, the Hammers almost flipped the game on its head but this time Bowen’s shot was prodded wide by James Tarkowski.

Everton did have some opportunities to win the game, with Garner forcing a good save out of Areola. But they had to settle for a draw, meaning that while the Blues are still to lose at their new stadium, they’re now winless in their past four games.

Everton player ratings vs Crystal Palace

Jordan Pickford - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made one easy save in the first half and otherwise untested. Saved well from Summerville but had little chance with Bowen’s goal that took a deflection. Got off his line well to thwart Summerville with a sliding tackle.

Jake O’Brien - 5

Perhaps lucky to have avoided a booking when fouling Crysencio Summerville just outside the Everton box but otherwise sound in the first half. Targeted by West Ham in the second half but did get across to make an important interception.

James Tarkowski - 7

Made an important block and crossed for Beto’s chance. Sold short by Idrissa Gana Gueye and foul caused his booking in the first half. Dealt with what was thrown at him in the second period.

Michael Keane - 8

Powered home the opening goal and his defence play was magnificent in the first half. Monstrous in the second half, with one perfectly timed challenge on Lucas Paqueta the highlight.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Largely kept Jarrad Bowen quiet in the first half and offered an outlet down the flank. Not as involved after the break and maybe should have got out to Bowen quicker for the equaliser.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Snapped and snarled away like usual in the first half and bar one poor pass for Tarkowski, used the ball well in the first half. Similar after the break.

James Garner - 8

Whipped in a fine cross for the opening goal and covered so much ground in the first half. Played one sublime through ball for Beto that should have come to more and dictated in the engine room, although may feel he should have whipped a free=kick from 20 yards on target. Then had a low effort well saved.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Worked so hard down the flank in the first half and may be slightly disappointed he didn’t do better with his only chance. Not as involved after the break but still got back and forth down the flank. Subbed in the 81st minute.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guile and craft caused West Ham plenty of issues in the first half but maybe should have hit the target with his header. Continued to buzz around after the break and won Everton a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the box.

Jack Grealish - 6

Constantly occupied West Ham players when on the ball in the first half. Gave the Hammers a lot to think about after the break but just lacked that killer punch.

Beto - 5

Should have done better with his first-half header but tried to battle away when the ball went long to him. Lost the ball too much after the break, though, and subbed in the 69th minute.

Sub 1 - Thierno Barry (replaced Beto) - 5

Plugged away but didn’t have service.

Sub 2 - Tyler Dibling (replaced Ndiaye) - 6

Showed some glimpses on the ball.