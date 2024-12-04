Orel Mangala of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Goodison Park on December 04, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the 4-0 win against Wolves in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton earned their first victory in six matches as they put Wolverhampton Wanderers to the sword at Goodison Park.

The Toffees delivered a 4-0 win to ease the pressure on manager Sean Dyche and move them five points above the Premier League relegation zone. Ashley Young and Orel Mangala were on target in the first half before two Craig Dawson own goals after the break earned the home side a much-needed triumph to move up to 15th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton were given a huge let-off less than 70 seconds into the clash when Wolves worked the ball work Rayan Ait-Nouri and he crossed for Jorgen Strand Larsen, who dug his shot into the ground and the danger was cleared.

Then on eight minutes, Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford came to the rescue when thwarting a Mathew Cunha shot. And Everton punished those misses when opening the scoring two minutes later with Young curling home a superb free-kick into the bottom corner.

Everton had their tails up and in the 16th minute. James Tarkowski towered above the Wolves defence to emphatically head home, but a VAR check subsequently deemed that Mangala was offside and interfering with play.

Both outfits then had opportunities, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned by Wolves keeper Jose Sa while Larsen wasted two openings for the visitors. The next goal was going to be crucial - and it went to Dyche’s side. Wolves failed to clear their lines properly from a free-kick and the ball fell kindly for Mangala, who lashed a shot home via a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having thrown away two-goal leads twice already this season, the home faithful would not have been completely confident of sealing a victory as the second half got underway. But any fears were swiftly allayed when Everton increased their advantage just four minutes after the interval. Dwight McNeil whipped in another sumptuous corner, with Sa missing the flight of the ball and Wolves defender Dawson heading into his own net.

And after Iliman Ndiaye saw Everton’s second goal of the night chalked off, the fourth would arrive in the 73rd minute. McNeil was the engineer yet again as his free-kick caused havoc, which resulted in Dawson turning into his own net for a second time.

In truth, the win could have been more emphatic in the closing stages as the Blues put the pressure on but substitute Jack Harrison twice lashed over the bar after fine work from Armando Broja on his debut. There was relief around Goodison at full-time, with only a third win of the season secured. But it has put more daylight between Everton and the bottom three and they head into the Merseyside derby against Liverpool with some momentum. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 7

Made two big saves in the first half, one coming when the game was goalless. Barely tested after the break.

Ashley Young - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinpoint free-kick found the bottom corner and displayed all of his experience and guile throughout the first half. Did what was needed after the break.

James Tarkowski - 7

Denied a goal after a VAR check but was a constant threat from set-pieces. Gamely battled the Wolves attack in the second period.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

A composed figure on the ball in the first half. Misjudged one long ball after the break but otherwise fine as he continued to build rhythm.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 6

Had a couple of difficult moments with diagonal balls in the opening period but was otherwise OK.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didn’t get too many chances to really run at the Wolves defence in the first half but put a shift in defensively. Had a goal disallowed in the second period and saw more of the ball.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Buzzed around winning plenty of loose balls throughout the encounter.

Orel Mangala - 7

Will savour his maiden Everton goal and offered composure on the ball in the first half, although booked for a foul. A willing runner in the second period before being subbed in the closing stages.

Dwight McNeil - 8

Set-pieces caused havoc throughout the first half and cracked an effort not too far over the bar. Continued to torment Wolves with his deliveries after the break, with both own goals yielded from them. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had his blushes spared by the offside flag when blazing over - and it proved in Everton’s favour as play was brought back for the free-kick. Was a little shaky on the ball at times, though. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7

Proved a handful for Wolves in the first half, winning the free-kick for Young’s opener and then for Tarkowski’s disallowed goal while he had a chance saved by Sa. Put the pressure on for both of Dawson’s own goals in the second half and flashes a shot from an acute angle just wide. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

Sub 1 - Jack Harrison (replaced McNeil) - 5

Had to score when gifted two chances,

Sub 2 - Armando Broja (replaced Calvert-Lewin) - 7

A lively debut causing Wolves so many issues.

Sub 3 - Jesper Lindstrom (replaced Doucoure ) - 6

Helped see out the win.

Sub 4 - Harrison Armstrong - N/A

More minutes for the 17-year-old.