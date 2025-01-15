Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton player ratings and scored from the 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

David Moyes’ first game after returning as Everton manager ended in a 1-0 loss against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

Ollie Watkins bagged the only goal of the game, with the Toffees’ difficulties in front of goal that were stark under former boss Sean Dyche continued. There was to be no fairytale for Moyes after retaking the Everton hot seat some 12 years after his departure - and underlined the task he has to ensure a Premier League relegation battle is avoided.

Villa made a lively start and in the eighth minute Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a fine save to deny Morgan Rogers. Then on 17 minutes, the visitors were almost gifted the lead when Ashley Young’s stray pass gave possession to Watkins but he couldn’t find the far corner.

Everton mustered their first opening in the 27th mintue when Vitalii Mykolenko picked out the run of Dominic Calvert-Lewin but he flashed wide from an acute angle. Eleven minutes later, Mykolenko created another chance when his cross found Abdoulaye Doucoure but Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez held on to the Everton midfielder’s first-time shot.

There was a lively ending to the first period, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin unable to get a shot off when slipped in by Jack Harrison before Jacob Ramsey went agonisingly close for the visitors.

Villa finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute as they profited from Everton’s mistake. Jarrad Branthwaite lost possession and Unai Emery’s side countered, with Watkins sliding beyond England team-mate Pickford.

There was little goalmouth action for large periods after that despite the Blues having more of the ball. Then in stoppage-time, Jesper Lindstrom found Calvert-Lewin in space but the striker couldn’t hit the target.

There was no new-manager bounce that Evertonians had hoped for, with the same issues still apparent. The Blues remain just a point above the relegation zone and Moyes will be hoping for significant improvements going forward. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 7

Made a fine save from Rogers early on then got his angles right to force Watkins to shoot wide. Got off his line to snuff out danger early in the second period but had no chance with Watkins’ opener.

Ashley Young - 5

Criminally gifted Rogers a golden chance that was luckily spurned and also gave away a dangerous free-kick in the first half. Corners were also poor before the break but deliveries were better in the second period, while his cross picked out a chance for Branthwaite. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

James Tarkowski - 7

Made a massive block to thwart Tielemans’ effort in the early stages and solid for the rest of the first half. Got away with one mis-clearance after the break but otherwise sound.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 5

Got bailed out by Tarkowski after losing possession cheaply but was assured for the remainder of the first half. However, was punished when he gave the ball away after stepping out of position in the second period as Villa countered and broke the deadlock. Then had to do better when Young’s cross found him at the back post.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Probably Everton’s top performer in the first half, providing defensive solidity and engineering best two chances. Gave an outlet when he could after the break

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 5

Had a shot deflected wide and displayed energy in the opening period but lost the ball several time. Earned himself a yellow card for a late challenge in the second period but did improve somewhat, particularly out of possession.

Orel Mangala - 6

Not his usual self in the first half and lacked composure in possession despite not giving the ball away much. Had a bit more influence after the break but couldn’t conjure anything of real note before having a late shot comfortably saved by Martinez.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6

Lively in the first half and forced a decent stop out of Martinez. Tried to keep that up after the break but faded as the game wore on. Subbed in the 83rd minute.

Jack Harrison - 4

So wasteful in the first half once almost punished by Rogers but did play a fine lofted ball for Calvert-Lewin just before the interval. Subbed in the 59th minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 5

Had Everton’s best two chances, one flashing just wide while he couldn’t get a shot off with another but did stray offside too much in the first half. Little impact in the second period and had a penalty appeal turned down before being unable to hit the target with a late chance.

Iliman Ndiaye - 5

A couple of flashes on the ball without really impacting the first half. Saw more of the ball in the second period and did put Villa under more pressure but was often crowded out.

Sub 1 - Jesper Lindstrom (replaced Harrison) - 5

Didn’t do much of note before crossing for Calvert-Lewin’s late chance.

Sub 2 - Jake O’Brien (replaced Young) - N/A

Sub 3 - Beto (replaced Doucoure) - N/A