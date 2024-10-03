Everton player to miss next three matches ahead of official confirmation
Seamus Coleman is set to be omitted from the Republic of Ireland’s squad ahead of the upcoming international break.
The Everton captain remains sidelined with a calf injury that means he is ruled out of EFA Nations League matches with Finland and Greece.
Coleman has not played since he sustained his issue in Eire’s 2-0 defeat by England in Dublin last month. The right-back has been unavailable for the Toffees’ previous four games, with Sean Dyche’s side finally winning their first Premier League fixture of the season last week with a 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace.
Multiple reports in the Emerald Isle suggest that Coleman won’t be included in the Republic’s squad when it is announced at lunchtime. That means that the defender will also still be on the treatment table for Newcastle United’s visit to Goodison Park on Saturday. (17.30 BST).
Everton will also be without Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti for the Magpies encounter. It also remains to be seen whether Nathan Patterson will be back in Dyche’s squad. The Scotland international suffered a serious hamstring in April but has managed two matches for the under-21s under his belt.
