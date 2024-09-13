Sean Dyche. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton’s season recommences when they make the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday (17.30 BST).

Despite being just three fixtures into the 2024-25 season, the international break was welcomed by sections of supporters. Sean Dyche’s side have failed to pick up a single point in their opening Premier League matches. Defeats against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur were comprehensive - yet the loss to AFC Bournemouth left Evertonians was the nadir.

The Blues were leading by two goals after 87 minutes - yet capitulated and suffered a 3-2 reverse to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table. Dyche has suggested he’s watched the sobering loss back ‘about 47 times’ and insisted that his substitutions were not to blame.

There’s no let-up for Everton, though, as they face a Villa side who are again expected to be competing for a top-four finish. Unai Emery’s men have accrued six points so far and were unlucky when suffering a 2-0 reverse against Arsenal.

Dyche has had two weeks to think about whether any changes will be needed but is set to again be without key defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti while Seamus Coleman is doubtful.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s the Everton team predicted.

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford

Will be frustrated to have conceded 10 goals so far this season. But after two clean sheets for England during the international break, he can return to club duty with some confidence.

RB - James Garner

Nathan Patterson remains sidelined while Seamus Coleman is doubtful after picking up an injury on Republic of Ireland duty. Ashley Young is an option but Garner has played as a makeshift right-back in the past - memorably during England’s 2023 European Championships triumph under Lee Carsley. His energy may just be what Dyche needs against a potent Villa attack.

CB - James Tarkowski

Not been up to his usual stands in the opening stages of the season. That may be down to an injury that interrupted his pre-season and the international break has hopefully given Tarkowski a chance to shake off any remaining niggles.

CB - Michael Keane

There’s no doubt sections of supporters will continue to clamour for Jake O’Brien to be given a chance in the absence of Jarrad Branthwaite but Dyche chiefly prefers experience and that’s why Keane is likely to continue.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Got caught out positionally for Bournemouth’s goals and he needs to steadfastly stick to his defensive duties.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Played twice for Senegal during the international break but remains such a key player in Dyche’s system. He may be rotated more frequently now Orel Mangala has signed.

CM - Tim Iroegbunam

Returned to his former stomping ground after leaving Villa to join Everton for £9 million in the summer. He’s arguably been the Blues’ best player this season and has surprised plenty. Will have a point to prove.

RW - Jack Harrison

Not done too badly so far this season despite the three defeats although goals and assists are now required.

AM - Iliman Ndiaye

Delivered an electric performance on his full Premier League debut for Everton against Bournemouth. Another display of that quality will mean Vill’a defence are caused plenty of problems.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Played in a central role against Bournemouth but Dyche may want McNeil to give Everton move protection down the flank and his set-pieces will be crucial.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Took his goal with aplomb against Bournemouth and now the transfer window is over, he’ll no doubt be happy that murmurings over his future will be quelled for the next few months. Calvert-Lewin can be a potent force if he shows the level of form he did towards the end of last season.