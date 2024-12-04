Everton team predicted to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Everton are in desperate need of a victory when they welcome fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers to Goodison Park tonight (7.30 GMT).

The Toffees have failed to win in their past five games - most recently suffering a 4-0 loss at the hands of Manchester United. More concerningly, Sean Dyche’s side have not scored in their previous four matches and it leaves them 17th in the Premier League and just two points and one place above their opponents Wolves.

The visitors have has their own issues, most recently falling to a 4-2 home defeat by Bournemouth. It means that Everton manager Dyche and Wolves counterpart Gary O’Neil are coming under increasing pressure from sections of their respective supporters.

Dyche will have been weighing up his team from the sobering United defeat and wondering whether to make changes. Armando Broja is expected to be in Everton’s squad for the first time since recovering from an Achilles injury, but not ready to start. With everything in mind, here is the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Will have been frustrated that he shipped four goals at United. He has kept four clean sheets this season, though, and been one of Everton’s standout performers.

RB - Nathan Patterson

The Scotland international has had a frustrating period. After a long-term hamstring injury, Patterson has struggled for minutes but came off the bench at United. He would add to Everton’s attacking threat.

CB - James Tarkowski

The former Burnley defender’s performances have been coming under scrutiny of late and he made a bad error at Old Trafford. However, Michael Keane missed out at United so calls to bring him in may not be possible if he’s not fully fit.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Also at fault for one of the goals at United. Branthwaite still looks like he is trying to find rhythm after his injury issues but that will only come by playing games.

LB - Ashley Young

It’s not ideal that Everton’s first-choice full-back is 39 but, to his credit, Young has also been a consistent figure for much of the season. Vitalii Mykolenko’s form has been a concern for a sustained period and he looks like he needs a breather.

RW - Jack Harrison

It’s proving to be somewhat of a problem position for Everton. Jesper Lindstrom has shown glimpses here and there but after three successive starts, it’s coming hard to justify his starting spot. Therefore, Harrison could find his way back although he needs to improve.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Couldn’t quite get to grips with things at United but has been one of Everton’s better players this term. Energy will be important.

CM - Orel Mangala

Supporters have been left somewhat confused by the Lyon loanee hasn’t started the past two games. Gives the Blues more control in possession than Abdoulaye Doucoure and deserves to come back in.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

Struggled to make an impact in the past couple of games but is Everton’s chief attacking threat and getting him in good positions is imperative.

AM - Dwight McNeil

The Blues’ current top scorer this season although he has not been as effective in recent weeks. Must try to get between the lines where he can hurt Wolves.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The experiment to go with Beto at Old Trafford did not work. Calvert-Lewin has been short of goals this season but offers much more when it comes to overall play. Now has more competition with Broja fit.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Doucoure, Lindstrom. Broja.