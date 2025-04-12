Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team predicted to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton look to continue their climb up the Premier League table when they travel to Nottingham Forest (3pm BST).

The Toffees have steered well clear of a relegation battle, with David Moyes losing just two of his 11 games since returning as manager. But there have been no wins in the past six games, which is something that will irk the Scot. He has lofty standards and has not been afraid to set out his expectations.

But Everton face a difficult challenge against a Forest side who are third in the table and pushing for Champions League qualification.

After a 1-1 draw against second-placed Arsenal last weekend, there will be confidence heading to the City Ground. Moyes has some decisions to make when it comes to his starting XI. Forest are excellent on the counter-attack and that’s something that may be considering.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England’s No.1 goalkeeper could have to be on his toes for the encounter as he aims for a first clean sheet in 10 games.

CB - Jake O’Brien

The Republic of Ireland international has been excellent as a right-back but he could be shifted into his favoured role. A three-man defence could force Forest to have more possession, which is what they are not used to.

CB - James Tarkowski

Operating at the very heart of the rearguard is somewhat that the vice-captain is very much capable of doing.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton’s prized asset may attract interest yet again in the summer but Moyes has insisted that the club hold ‘all of the cards’.

RWB - Nathan Patterson

The Scot made his first start since December 2023 against Arsenal and did as well as expected. However, Patterson will only improve as he gets more minutes under his belt.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

There might not be a player who has enjoyed a better season than the 35-year-old. Gueye’s craft and guile in the middle of the park will again be important.

CM - James Garner

Rested against Arsenal given the number of games he has racked up of late but it is likely that Garner comes back into the XI.

CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

The former Watford man appears that he is closing in on an exit from Everton at the end of his contract but he has remained a favourite in Moyes’ plans.

LWB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international is back in training and given that he is the only natural left-footed option, he is likely to come back in.

AM - Iliman Ndiaye

The 25-year-old has proven to be a magnificent signing since he arrived last summer. Ndiaye has plundered nine goals so far and hitting double figures will be an excellent return.

ST - Beto

Form has slightly dipped after his hot streak after Moyes’ arrival. With Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti still searching for fitness, Beto may continue.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, Keane, Young, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Harrison, Broja, Chermiti.