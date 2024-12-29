Everton boss Sean Dyche. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton could line-up against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton play their final game of 2024 when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park (3pm GMT).

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for the Toffees. But after The Friedkin Group completed their takeover, coupled with the club being handed the keys for their new stadium, it has at least ended positively.

Supporters will now want to see Sean Dyche’s side finish the year with a victory. Everton’s past three results - draws against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - have been highly commendable. Things don’t get much easier, though, as the Blues face a Forest side who are this season’s surprise package and are fourth in the table.

Dyche will have been pondering his team from the 1-1 draw at City three days ago. Dwight McNeil looks unlikely to be fit, with James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam still injured. With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England's No.1 showed his quality yet again during the Man City draw when thwarting Erling Haaland's penalty. No doubt been Everton's most important player this year.

RB - Ashley Young

Had to serve a suspension against City. Seamus Coleman did well enough but suffered tightness towards the end. Given the Everton captain has not played much this season, Young is very likely to return.

CB - James Tarkowski

Looked more like his usual self in recent weeks after a tough start to the season. Playing with controlled aggression.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The 22-year-old was excellent at City, especially in the second half. Showing the form he is capable of after injury.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international might be lucky he is available to play having escaped a second yellow card against City when fouling Savinho for their penalty. Dyche did praise Mykolenko's defensive qualities after the game, though, and given the strength of Forest's attack, he is likely to continue.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

Dwight McNeil looks unlikely to be available again and Jack Harrison seems bereft of confidence. Lindstrom has had a spell out of the team but put in good shifts during his recent substitute outings.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

The former PSG man's energy in the middle of the park will be important once again.

CM - Orel Mangala

Really is becoming a favourite among supporters for his consistent performances of late.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

After somewhat of a lull, the Senegal international has been magnificent in the past two games. Took his goal superbly at City and Evertonians will want to see more of that.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Gives the Blues more of a structure in the No.10 role. Put a good shift in at City but must contribute going forward.

ST - Armando Broja

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a thankless thankless task in the past three games leading the line on his own. That could prompt Dyche to rotate up top and Broja has really impressed three times off the bench since recovering from injury. It's time to see what he can do from the outset.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, O’Brien, Keane, , Armstrong, Harrison, Beto, Calvert-Lewin.