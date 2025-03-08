David Moyes, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United FC at Goodison Park on February 22, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team predicted to face Wolves.

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to eight games when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers (8pm GMT).

Some might have thought the fixture would be a relegation scrap a few weeks ago - but that is far from the case. The return of David Moyes as manager has propelled the Toffees 15 points clear of the bottom three following a 1-1 draw at Brentford 10 days ago. Moyes is not saying Everton are safe - but most supporters are.

The Blues head into the game after getting some warm-weather training under their belt in the UAE. Moyes will hope that gives his troops an extra boots for the remainder of the campaign. They now face a Wolves side who are still battling for survival and are five points clear of the drop zone. Vitor Pereira’s side have been hit with a hammer blow, with talisman Matheus Cunha serving three-match ban after being sent-off for violent conduct.

Yet Everton have their own injury issues, with Iliman Ndiaye, Armando Broja, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil all absent. They will welcome Abdoulaye Doucoure back, though, after he missed the Brentford game for the birth of his child.

With everything in mind, here is the Everton team predicted to face Wolves at Molineux.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England's No.1 still has a chance of claiming the Golden Glove having recorded nine clean sheets so far.

RB - Jake O'Brien

The summer signing from Lyon has been tremendous since given a chance by Moyes and will still be riding high after netting his maiden Everton goal at Brentford.

CB - James Tarkowski

The former Burnley defender is poised to start a record-extending 104th successive clean sheet. His availability has been magnificent.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Really found a rhythm after his early-season injury issues and is very much looking the player of last season.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Notched his first league assist at Brentford and the Ukraine international has been challenged to deliver more in the final third.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

The Napoli loanee is enjoying a sustained spell in the team, although he's still to record a goal and assist and that has to improve.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Very much in the reckoning to be named Everton's Player of the Season. Despite being aged 35, Gueye has been imperious

CM - James Garner

The former Manchester United man has thrived since recovering from his back injury and the injury to Orel Mangala has been eased.

LM - Jack Harrison

Looks much more comfortable operating on the left-hand side but he is another still to register a contribution this season and that must increase.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Carlos Alcaraz may feel slightly aggrieved to lose his spot again but the importance of Doucoure is undeniable and it's likely that he returns from the outset. Alcaraz will provide another attacking option from the bench.

ST - Beto

Spurned a few chances at Brentford but Beto's impact under Moyes has been unforeseen after bagging five goals in as many games.

Subs

Virginia, Begovic. Keane, Young, Patterson, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, Chermiti, Sherif