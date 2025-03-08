Everton predicted starting line-up vs Wolves - as David Moyes makes 'undeniable' decision
Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to eight games when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers (8pm GMT).
Some might have thought the fixture would be a relegation scrap a few weeks ago - but that is far from the case. The return of David Moyes as manager has propelled the Toffees 15 points clear of the bottom three following a 1-1 draw at Brentford 10 days ago. Moyes is not saying Everton are safe - but most supporters are.
The Blues head into the game after getting some warm-weather training under their belt in the UAE. Moyes will hope that gives his troops an extra boots for the remainder of the campaign. They now face a Wolves side who are still battling for survival and are five points clear of the drop zone. Vitor Pereira’s side have been hit with a hammer blow, with talisman Matheus Cunha serving three-match ban after being sent-off for violent conduct.
Yet Everton have their own injury issues, with Iliman Ndiaye, Armando Broja, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil all absent. They will welcome Abdoulaye Doucoure back, though, after he missed the Brentford game for the birth of his child.
With everything in mind, here is the Everton team predicted to face Wolves at Molineux.
GK - Jordan Pickford
England's No.1 still has a chance of claiming the Golden Glove having recorded nine clean sheets so far.
RB - Jake O'Brien
The summer signing from Lyon has been tremendous since given a chance by Moyes and will still be riding high after netting his maiden Everton goal at Brentford.
CB - James Tarkowski
The former Burnley defender is poised to start a record-extending 104th successive clean sheet. His availability has been magnificent.
CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
Really found a rhythm after his early-season injury issues and is very much looking the player of last season.
LB - Vitalii Mykolenko
Notched his first league assist at Brentford and the Ukraine international has been challenged to deliver more in the final third.
RW - Jesper Lindstrom
The Napoli loanee is enjoying a sustained spell in the team, although he's still to record a goal and assist and that has to improve.
CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye
Very much in the reckoning to be named Everton's Player of the Season. Despite being aged 35, Gueye has been imperious
CM - James Garner
The former Manchester United man has thrived since recovering from his back injury and the injury to Orel Mangala has been eased.
LM - Jack Harrison
Looks much more comfortable operating on the left-hand side but he is another still to register a contribution this season and that must increase.
AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure
Carlos Alcaraz may feel slightly aggrieved to lose his spot again but the importance of Doucoure is undeniable and it's likely that he returns from the outset. Alcaraz will provide another attacking option from the bench.
ST - Beto
Spurned a few chances at Brentford but Beto's impact under Moyes has been unforeseen after bagging five goals in as many games.
Subs
Virginia, Begovic. Keane, Young, Patterson, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, Chermiti, Sherif
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.